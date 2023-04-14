NEET UG 2023 Registration Concludes Tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in, Steps to Apply

The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 will close tomorrow, April 15. Candidates can register themselves for the entrance exam on the official website of NEET National Testing Agency (NTA) at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET UG 2023 is scheduled to take place on May 7 for a duration of 3 hours 20 minutes. It will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.20 PM.

The NEET UG will be conducted in 13 languages which include English, Hindi, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu. The exam is being held for candidates seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) medical courses in all medical institutions across the country.

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Students who have completed 17 years of age (at the time of admission) or will complete on or before December 31 during his/her admission to the first year can apply. There is no upper age limit to appear for NEET UG.

Educational qualification: Apart from age, students who are currently appearing or have passed class 12th board exams with physics, biology, chemistry, or biotechnology with English as the prime subject from a recognised board are eligible to apply for the entrance exam.

NEET UG 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the “NEET (UG) 2023 Registration" link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: First register yourself then proceed with the application form.

Step 4: Fill up all the details, upload the essential documents and pay the necessary fee.

Step 5: Submit the NEET UG form as asked and keep a printout of it for future reference.

NEET UG 2023: Application Fee

General category candidates will pay Rs 1,700 as an application fee. The general EWS, OBC-NCL category applicants need to pay Rs 1,600. While those from the SC, ST, PwBD, and third gender categories will have to pay Rs 1,000. Meanwhile, candidates from outside the country need to pay Rs 9,500.

NTA extended the application deadline after receiving representations from aspirants. “Representations have been received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for NEET (UG) – 2023 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. In view of supporting the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2023," NTA’s official notice reads.

