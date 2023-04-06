NEET UG 2023 Registration Ends Today, How to Apply

The online submission of application forms for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Undergraduates (NEET-UG) 2023 will conclude today, April 6. Candidates can apply through the official portal of NEET ( UG)- neet.nta.nic.in. The nationwide medical entrance examination is slated to be conducted on May 7 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The announcement of the examination city centre and admit cards will be notified later on NEET 2023’s official portal.

NEET (UG) 2023 Registration: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website for NEET (UG)- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Fill out the registration form by submitting your basic details.

Step 3: Note down the application number and password, which you will receive after filling out the registration form.

Step 4: Log in with your application number and password to fill out the application form for NEET (UG) 2023.

Step 5: Enter the required details such as your preference for the examination centre, question paper medium, and your personal information.

Step 6: Upload your photograph and signature.

Step 7: Pay the required application fee.

Step 8: Download, save, and print the confirmation page of the application form for future reference.

Candidates are required to upload their address proof while filling out the application form for this examination. Aadhar card, passport, voter card, and other valid documents can serve as the address proof for the candidate. The choice of examination cities will be based on the address proof submitted by the candidate while filling out the application form for this examination.

All the applicants for NEET (UG) 2023, are advised to submit the correct e-mail address and mobile number while filling out the application form. The necessary updates from NTA regarding the exam will be sent to the registered mobile number and e-mail address of the candidate.

The test pattern for this medical entrance test will comprise four subjects — physics, chemistry, botany, and zoology. Each subject will have two sections- Section A and B. Section A will consist of 35 questions while Section B will comprise 15 questions. The examination will be a total of 720 marks.

