NEET UG 2023 Registration Ends Today, Know Top Medical Colleges in India as per NIRF

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be closing the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 today, April 6. Candidates can apply for the NEET UG 2023 exam through the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. The National Board of Examination (NBE) conducts the NEET UG 2023 exam for medical aspirants who are seeking admission into Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS).

Candidates can check the list of top medical colleges in India as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022. The NIRF 2022 Ranking list was released by the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan earlier this year.

Advertisement

Among the many reputed colleges across the country, AIIMS New Delhi remained the undefeated winner - as the best medical college once again. AIIMS was followed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education, Chandigarh, and Christian Medical College, Vellore.

NIRF Ranking 2022: India’s Best Medical Colleges

Rank 1: All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh (PGMIER), Chandigarh.

Rank 3: Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

Rank 5: Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

Rank 6: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry.

Rank 7: Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow.

Rank 8: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore.

Advertisement

Rank 9: Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram.

Rank 10: Kasturba Medical College, Manipal.

Rank 11: King George’s Medical University, Lucknow.

Rank 12: Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital, Chennai

Rank 13: Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, New Delhi.

Rank 14: St. John’s Medical College, Bengaluru.

Rank 15: Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai.

The admission of eligible candidates is based on the NEET result, seats available in selected colleges, choices of colleges as well as programmes, reservation criteria and other important factors. According to media reports, a total of 99,313 MBBS seats and 26,949 BDS seats are granted through NEET.

Advertisement

According to the official schedule, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on May 7 and the duration will be 200 minutes. It will begin at 2 pm and end at 5.20 pm.

Read all the Latest Education News here