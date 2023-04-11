NEET UG 2023 Registration Reopens Today, How to Apply

The National Testing Agency has reopened the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 registration window today, April 11. NTA is giving another chance to those aspirants who missed applying for the NEET UG 2023 exam. Candidates can go to the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in and complete the registration process. The last date to apply for the exam is April 13.

Earlier, the last date to apply was 6 April. Around 239 students urged NTA to reopen the NEET UG 2023 registration window for a period of two-three days citing payment failures, error in uploading documents, server-down issues as the reasons for not being able to fill NEET UG 2023 application form. NEET UG 2023 will be conducted on May 7 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm in 499 cities in pen and paper mode.

NEET (UG) 2023 REGISTRATION: HOW TO APPLY

Step 1: Visit the official website for NEET (UG)- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Fill out the registration form by submitting your basic details.

Step 3: Note down the application number and password, which you will receive after filling out the registration form.

Step 4: Log in with your application number and password to fill out the application form for NEET (UG) 2023.

Step 5: Enter the required details such as your preference for the examination centre, question paper medium, and your personal information.

Step 6: Upload your photograph and signature.

Step 7: Pay the required application fee.

Step 8: Download, save, and print the confirmation page of the application form for future reference.

Those applying for the exam will have to pay an application fee. General category students will pay Rs 1,600, while EWS and OBC category students will have to pay Rs 1,500 while SC, ST, PwD, and third gender will pay a fee of Rs 900.

NEET is conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Every year, over 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the medical entrance exam.

