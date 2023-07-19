NEET UG 2023: Registration To Begin On July 20; Details Below

The National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) counselling registration is scheduled to begin on July 20, according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The application form for the same will be available on the official website: mcc.nic.in. This time, the counselling procedure will comprise four rounds. Before the form-filling procedure, the MCC urged the students to properly understand the counselling process’ rules and regulations. By appearing in the counselling, students will have an opportunity to secure their seats in 99,313 MBBS, 27,698 Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSC) courses.

The Tamil Nadu Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) issued the provisional rank list for the TN NEET UG 2023 counselling on July 17. The students who have registered for the state-wise counselling process to MBBS and BDS programs can check the category-wise rank list at the official website of tnmedicalselection.net. The TN NEET UG 2023 provisional rank list will include the details about each candidate, including their rank, application number, NEET UG 2023 roll number, name, and community.

The Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University of Uttrakhand will soon announce the counselling schedule for MBBS/BDS courses on the official website. Admission to a total of 825 MBBS seats and 300 BDS seats will take place through Uttarakhand NEET 2023 counselling. To be eligible for Uttarakhand NEET counselling, candidates must be in the domicile of the state.