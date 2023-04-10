NEET UG 2023 Registration Window to Reopen Tomorrow, Apply Till April 13

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced to reopen the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 registration window tomorrow, April 11. Candidates can fill the NEET UG 2023 application form on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for the exam is April 13. Earlier, the last date to apply was 6 April.

NTA’s decision comes as it received various representations from students. NTA in an official notification said, “Meanwhile, representations have been received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for NEET (UG) – 2023 as they could not complete their registration due to various unavoidable reasons. In view of supporting the students’ community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Forms for NEET (UG) – 2023."

“This opportunity is being provided for all those candidates who could not complete their Registration earlier as well as for those candidates who want to apply as fresh candidates for the NEET (UG) - 2023," NTA added.

Around 239 students urged NTA to reopen the NEET UG 2023 registration window for a period of two-three days citing payment failures, error in uploading documents, server-down issues as the reasons for not being able to fill NEET UG 2023 application form.

The testing agency clarified that this is a one-time opportunity and advised candidates to fill their particulars in the NEET UG application form very carefully as no further chance for correction will be provided to them in future.

NEET UG 2023 will be conducted on May 7 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm in 499 cities in pen and paper mode. This year, 21 lakh students have registered for the upcoming exam as compared to last year’s 18 lakh and 72 thousand students.

