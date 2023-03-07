NEET UG 2023 Registrations at at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Documents Required, Syllabus

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023. the application process began on March 6 and will continue till April 6, up to 11: 50 pm. Candidates can apply for NEET UG 2023 online at neet.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7 at several exam centres across the country.

“The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two Sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (Indian Standard Time) and shall be uniform for all candidates," reads the official notification. The information brochure too has been released by NTA.

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Students who are appearing for the class 12 board exam this year or have passed class 12 (from a recognised board) in the science stream with biology as their main subject are eligible to apply. General category candidates should have 50 per cent or above in class 12, while reserved category students must have 40 per cent or above for eligibility.

Age limit: The minimum age limit for NEET UG 2023 exam is 17 years. There is no upper age limit for this entrance exam.

NEET UG 2023: Documents Required to Apply

Here is a list of documents required to apply for NEET UG:

— Scanned copy of the Aadhar card of the candidate

— Class 10 mark sheet/ certificate

— Class 12 mark sheet/ certificate

— a scanned copy of a passport-size photo of the candidate

— a scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

— Category certificate, if applicable

NEET UG 2023: Steps to Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Look for and click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link when activated.

Step 3: Enter the login details and fill up the NEET UG application 2023 form.

Step 4: Upload the essential scanned documents in the prescribed format.

Step 5: Pay the mandatory fee and submit the NEET UG application form.

Step 6: Download the NEET UG 2023 confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG 2023: Syllabus

Physics: Both classes 11 and 12 physics chapters are included in the syllabus of NEET which includes physical-world and measurement, laws of motion, work and energy, electro-statistics, magnetic effects of current and magnetism, thermodynamics, behavior of perfect gas and kinetic theory, gravitation, properties of bulk matter, kinematics, current electricity, and power, electromagnetic induction, and alternating currents, the motion of systems of particles and rigid body, electromagnetic waves, atoms and nuclei, electronic devices, dual nature of matter and radiation.

Chemistry: The chemistry syllabus includes solid-state, classification of elements and periodicity in properties, electrochemistry, the structure of atom solutions, chemical bonding and molecular structure, chemical, kinetics, thermodynamics, general principles and processes of isolation of elements, equilibrium, P block elements, states of matter – gases and liquids, surface chemistry, hydrogen, coordination compounds, s-Block elements, haloalkanes and haloarenes, organic chemistry, aldehydes, ketones and carboxylic acids, environmental chemistry biomolecules, and polymers.

Biology: NEET Biology syllabus includes the structural organisation of plants and animals, genetics and evolution, cell structure and function, biology and human welfare, reproduction, human physiology, ecology and environment, plant physiology, and biotechnology.

NEET UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions into BDS, BUMS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, MBBS, and other medical courses. The registration dates, exam city intimation slip, exam admit card, and other details will be mentioned in the information bulletin when released.

