NEET UG 2023: Last Date to Raise Objection To Provisional Answer Key For Manipur Students Today

National Testing Agency has released NEET- UG provisional answer key for Manipur students. Students appeared in the examination can check their results at neet.nta.nic.in. The testing agency has issued scanned OMR sheets images along with recorded provisional answer key at the official website. Students can raise their objections to the provisional answer key latest by 4 pm today.

NEET UG 2023: How to raise objections

Step 1- Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, find the link to challenge provisional answer key.

Step 3- A new tab will open and students have to mention the required details asked.

Step 4- A sheet along with answer key will be displayed on the screen to object on the answer. Click on the question you feel wrong with your reason for the same.

Step 5- Same method has to be followed for numerous questions on the provisional answer key. After raising objections, complete the payment process.

Step 6- This way your objection is raised and a subject expert committee will resolve the issue. A candidate can also download the payment receipt for future references.

The National Testing agency had released the provisional answer keys for other candidates earlier this month. The feedback window for the same is now over. Soon the NTA will release the results for NEET- UG 2023. Other than the official website, students can check their scores at ntaresults.nic.in, when available. Further, these scanned OMR sheets are also mailed to Manipur students on their registered mail address.

Manipur students have to pay Rs 200 per question to raise the objection in any answer. The amount is non- refundable. NEET UG examination took place on May 7 across the country and abroad except for Manipur where ethnic tensions have disrupted the normal routine of the local people. Observing the past trends, after 5 days of filing objections by the students, NTA releases the results for NEET- UG. However, some experts are of the opinion that this trend may not be followed this year due to delayed Manipur entrance examination.