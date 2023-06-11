NEET-UG 2023 Result To Be Out Soon, Check Points To Ensure Your Scorecard Is Error-Free

With the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET- UG) 2023 successfully conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 7, candidates across the nation, numbering approximately 20.87 lakhs, are eagerly waiting for the release date of the NEET 2023 results. While the specific date for the result declaration remains undisclosed, it is anticipated that the results will be announced in the second week of June. To access the NEET scorecard, candidates must visit neet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in and download it.

While students eagerly anticipate the release of their results for the NEET–UG 2023, it’s crucial to ensure the accuracy of your scorecard once out. The NTA will be announcing the results digitally, making the printed version of the online scorecard the official document. Double-check the information provided to ensure its correctness. Your scorecard is a vital testament to your hard work and achievement, so make sure to obtain and secure it for future references and admission procedures.

NEET RESULT 2023: HOW TO ENSURE SCORECARD IS ERROR-FREE?

When reviewing the results, students should verify the following information:

1. Personal details, including the candidate’s name and the names of their guardians.

2. Exam centre name.

3. Exam date and venue.

4. Correct spelling of all details.

5. Accurate calculation of marks.

6. Roll number.

7. Correct spelling of the student’s name.

8. Verification of correct answers.

9. Test booklet code and number.

10. Mother’s name.

11. Father’s name.

NEET RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK ONLINE?

Step 1: Navigate to neet.nta.nic.in, the official NEET UG website.

Step 2: Look for the result link on the homepage or in the latest updates section.

Step 3: Click on the result link to proceed.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials, including your application number, date of birth, and password.

Step 5: Verify the information and submit it to access your NEET 2023 result.