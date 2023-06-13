NEET UG 2023 Results Out Soon, Check Best Medical Colleges In Uttar Pradesh

Over 20 lakh prospective medical students who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 are preparing for their admissions process as the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to shortly release the much-anticipated NEET UG 2023 results.

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in to view their scorecards once the results sre declared. With the exception of Manipur, where the test took place between June 3 and 5, the NEET-UG was held on May 7. Students may get their NEET UG 2023 scorecard by entering their roll number and birthdate.

Students who took the NEET 2023 are now looking for reputable medical institutions to begin their medical careers. Here are the best medical colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh according to the NIRF rankings for 2023.

Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

The 1983-founded Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) has been ranked seventh in the NIRF 2023. In addition to providing postgraduate medical training, SGPGI serves as an fully functioning hospital, guaranteeing that all of its students receive practical training in addition to academic instruction. B.Sc. in Nursing and B.Sc./M.Sc. in Paramedical Technology are both offered by the College of Medical Technology.

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

In the NIRF rating of 2023, Banaras Hindu University, founded in 1916, is ranked eighth. The Institute of Medical Sciences at Banaras Hindu University is it’s medical college. There are three faculties in medical study here. It houses the faculties of medicine, Dental and Ayurveda.

King George’s Medical University, Lucknow

In the NIRF rating for 2023, King George’s Medical University is ranked 12th. A medical school, hospital, and university are all part of Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University. An Act approved by the Government of Uttar Pradesh on September 16, 2002, transformed the Medical School into a Medical University. It is the first government medical facility in the state of Uttar Pradesh to receive an NAAC A+ rating.