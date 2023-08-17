NEET UG 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Out On August 18, Check At mcc.nic.in

On August 18, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will release the seat allotment results for Round 2 of the Undergraduate National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023). Candidates who have enrolled for the Round 2 seat allotment can check the results on the official website, mcc.nic.in, once the link is live.

NEET UG 2023 ROUND 2 : STEPS TO CHECK

Candidates can check the NEET UG Counselling Round 2 seat allotment result by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Advertisement

Step 2: From the homepage, navigate to the NEET UG 2023 link.

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Outcome 2023’ link.

Step 4: On the screen, a new page will display asking for the candidate’s details.

Step 5: Enter the required credentials and press the submit button.

Step 6: The result of your seat allocation will be displayed on the screen.

According to the published schedule, MCC processed seat allotments from August 16 to 17. Round 2 registration began on August 9 and ended on August 14, 2023. Candidates must upload their documents to the MCC portal on August 19, and they must report to their assigned colleges from August 20 to August 28.