NEET UG 2023 Tie-Breaking Policy Changed by NTA, Check Revised Policy Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) examination 2023 soon. Once the provisional answer key is made available, aspiring MBBS students will be able to access it by logging into the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

This year, the NTA has made changes to its tie-breaking rule for NEET. In the latest update, the agency has eliminated the use of age and NEET UG application numbers as determining factors. Under the revised policy, if two or more candidates achieve the same score in the entrance exam, the authority will follow a new procedure for tie-breaking.

NEET UG 2023: Tie-breaking policy

1) Candidates who have obtained higher marks/percentile scores in biology (botany and zoology) will be given first preference.

2) If the tie persists, candidates with higher marks/percentile scores in chemistry will be given the next preference.

3) Subsequently, candidates who have secured higher marks/percentile scores in physics will be preferred.

4) If the tie still remains unresolved, the candidate with a lower proportion of attempted incorrect answers and a higher proportion of attempted correct answers in all the subjects will be given priority.

5) Candidates with a lower proportion of attempted incorrect answers and a higher proportion of attempted correct answers specifically in biology (botany and zoology) will be preferred.

6) If the tie remains unresolved, the candidate with a lower proportion of attempted incorrect answers and a higher proportion of attempted correct answers in chemistry will secure the rank.

7) Lastly, candidates with a lower proportion of attempted incorrect answers and a higher proportion of attempted correct answers in physics will be considered.

The NEET UG was conducted on May 7. Candidates who have appeared for NEET UG 2023 will have the option to raise objections regarding the answer key. They can do so by using their application number and password on the official website. By paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 for every challenged question, applicants would have the chance to submit their objections to the OMR grading. For more information, visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.