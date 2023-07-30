NEET UG Counselling 2023: From Karnataka to Rajasthan, Check State-Wise Registration Dates, MBBS Seats

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 counselling round 1 . Candidates who have applied for counselling can check the allotment list and download the seat allotment result on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The MCC executed seat allotment between July 27 to July 28, based on the candidates’ choices. Following the result of the seat allotment, candidates must submit their mandatory documents by July 30, with reporting beginning on July 31.

Currently, several states such as Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and others have begun their NEET UG counselling 2023. The counselling process is for students seeking admission to MBBS and BDS for state quota seats in medical and dental colleges across the country.

MCC conducts the NEET counselling for 15 per cent AIQ seats in government institutions and 100 per cent AIQ seats in central universities, deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC, AFMS, and BSc Nursing courses.

The committee will undertake four rounds of counselling. The various state Directorate of Medical Education (DMEs) conduct the NEET UG counselling 2023 for the remaining 85 per cent of government seats and 100 per cent of private seats in the state.

Check state-specific NEET counselling 2023 dates as well as 85 per cent state-quota MBBS seats in several states and union territories (UTs) below:

Registration Date: July 14

Registration deadline: July 27

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: To be declared.

Total MBBS seats: 11,695.

Government MBBS seats: 3,700.

Candidates qualified: 75,248.

Registration Date: July 25.

Registration deadline: July 28.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 3 or 4.

Total MBBS seats: 9,703.

Government MBBS seats: 4,303.

Candidates qualified: 1,39,961.

Registration Date: July 26.

Registration deadline: July 29.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 30.

Total MBBS seats: 2,185.

Government MBBS seats: 835.

Candidates qualified: 29,794.

Registration Date: July 26.

Registration deadline: July 31.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 1.

Total MBBS seats: 4,650.

Government MBBS seats: 2,400.

Candidates qualified: 49,324.

Registration Date: July 23.

Registration deadline: July 30.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 31.

Total MBBS seats: 10,745.

Government MBBS seats: 5,025.

Candidates qualified: 1,31,008.

Registration Date: July 25.

Registration deadline: July 28.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 5.

Total MBBS seats: 5,175.

Government MBBS seats: 3,975.

Candidates qualified: 59,053.

Telangana

Registration Date: July 7.

Registration deadline: July 14.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: To be announced.

Total MBBS seats: 8,540.

Government MBBS seats: 3,890.

Candidates qualified: 42,654.

Registration Date: July 25.

Registration deadline: July 31.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 3.

Total MBBS seats: 11,600.

Government MBBS seats: 5,250.

Candidates qualified: 78,693.

Andhra Pradesh

Registration Date: July 20.

Registration deadline: July 26.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Yet to be announced.

Total MBBS seats: 6,435.

Government MBBS seats: 3,235.

Candidates qualified: 42,836.

Andaman and Nicobar:

Registration Date: July 21.

Registration deadline: July 28.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 1.

Total MBBS seats: 114.

Government MBBS seats: 114.

Candidates qualified: 537.

Arunachal Pradesh

Registration Date: July 7.

Registration deadline: July 18.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 26.

Total MBBS seats: 50.

Government MBBS seats: 50.

Candidates qualified: 2,296.

Assam

Registration Date: July 25.

Registration deadline: July 30.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 4.

Total MBBS seats: 1,550.

Government MBBS seats: 1,550.

Candidates qualified: 19,133.

Chandigarh

Registration Date: July 17.

Registration deadline: July 25.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 1.

Total MBBS seats: 150.

Government MBBS seats: 150.

Candidates qualified: 2,219.

Registration Date: July 25.

Registration deadline: August 1.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 8.

Total MBBS seats: 2,005.

Government MBBS seats: 1,555.

Candidates qualified: 19,610.

Delhi

Registration Date: July 20.

Registration deadline: July 25.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 29.

Total MBBS seats: 1,497.

Government MBBS seats: 1,247.

Candidates qualified: 39,764.

Registration Date: July 15.

Registration deadline: July 25.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: To be announced.

Total MBBS seats: 6,900.

Government MBBS seats: 4,250.

Candidates qualified: 49,915.

Himachal Pradesh

Registration Date: July 20.

Registration deadline: July 25.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 5.

Total MBBS seats: 920.

Government MBBS seats: 770.

Candidates qualified: 10,962.

Registration Date: July 19.

Registration deadline: July 23.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: To be announced.

Total MBBS seats: 1,347.

Government MBBS seats: 1,247.

Candidates qualified: 20,564.

Registration Date: July 25.

Registration deadline: July 29.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 31.

Total MBBS seats: 980.

Government MBBS seats: 730.

Candidates qualified: 17,894.

Kerala

Registration Date: July 1.

Registration deadline: July 13.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: July 20.

Total MBBS seats: 1,755.

Government MBBS seats: 4,655.

Candidates qualified: 75,362.

Registration Date: July 13.

Registration deadline: July 29.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 3.

Total MBBS seats: 1,800 .

Government MBBS seats: 850.

Candidates qualified: 12,043.

Registration Date: July 27.

Registration deadline: July 31.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 3.

Total MBBS seats: 1,150.

Government MBBS seats: 700.

Candidates qualified: 10,843.

Rajasthan

Registration Date: July 22.

Registration deadline: July 26.

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 4.

Total MBBS seats: 5,575.