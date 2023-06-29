Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
NEET UG Counselling 2023, Know The List of Documents And The Phases of Counselling

NEET UG Counselling 2023, Know The List of Documents And The Phases of Counselling

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to conduct counseling for NEET 2023 soon. It is expected that the counselling process will have four rounds like previous years.

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 15:09 IST

The NEET results can be checked on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to commence the counselling process for NEET 2023, providing an opportunity for qualified candidates interested in pursuing medical or dental education. The eagerly awaited NEET UG 2023 Counselling Date is expected to be announced soon and will be accessible on the official website www.mcc.nic.in. It is advised that all eligible applicants gather the necessary paperwork in advance to facilitate a smooth counselling procedure. For checking their NEET results, candidates can visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

To participate in the counselling process, candidates are advised to follow a series of steps, which include registration, choice filling, and payment. Seat allotment is based on factors such as the candidate’s preferred colleges, NEET rank, seat availability, and reservation criteria. MCC will release the counselling date, focusing on the allocation of 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats for government institutions and 100% seats for deemed universities like ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs.

According to reports, the NEET UG counselling 2023 will consist of four rounds, similar to the previous year, including Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up round, and stray vacancy round.

Candidates must ensure they have the following documents in their original form when reporting to their chosen college. To avoid any last-minute complications, it is essential to carry these documents and keep them prepared:

NEET 2023 Admit Card

NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter

Class 10th certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth verification)

Class 12th certificate and mark sheet

ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

Eight passport-size photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter

Caste Certificate and PwD Certificate (if applicable)

    • This year, the NEET examination was conducted on May 7 by the National Testing Agency, and the results were announced on June 13. Prabanjan J secured the top position with a perfect score of 720/720, followed by Bora Varun Chakravarthi, Kaustav Bauri, and Pranjal Aggrawal.

    Ensure that you stay updated with the official announcements regarding the NEET UG 2023 counselling process for a seamless experience.

