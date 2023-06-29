NEET UG Counselling 2023, Know The List of Documents And The Phases of Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to commence the counselling process for NEET 2023, providing an opportunity for qualified candidates interested in pursuing medical or dental education. The eagerly awaited NEET UG 2023 Counselling Date is expected to be announced soon and will be accessible on the official website www.mcc.nic.in. It is advised that all eligible applicants gather the necessary paperwork in advance to facilitate a smooth counselling procedure. For checking their NEET results, candidates can visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

To participate in the counselling process, candidates are advised to follow a series of steps, which include registration, choice filling, and payment. Seat allotment is based on factors such as the candidate’s preferred colleges, NEET rank, seat availability, and reservation criteria. MCC will release the counselling date, focusing on the allocation of 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats for government institutions and 100% seats for deemed universities like ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs.

According to reports, the NEET UG counselling 2023 will consist of four rounds, similar to the previous year, including Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up round, and stray vacancy round.

Candidates must ensure they have the following documents in their original form when reporting to their chosen college. To avoid any last-minute complications, it is essential to carry these documents and keep them prepared:

NEET 2023 Admit Card

NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter

Class 10th certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth verification)

Class 12th certificate and mark sheet

ID proof (Aadhar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

Eight passport-size photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter

Caste Certificate and PwD Certificate (if applicable)