NEET UG Counselling 2023: PwD Certificate Portal Opens, Check List Of Centres

In an official statement, the Medical Counselling Committee announced the commencement of the online portal for the issuance of PwD certificates by Designated Disability NEET screening Centres.

The announcement states that applicants who wish to be considered for a PwD seat during the NEET UG 2023 counselling process must get a disability certificate online from one of the approved NEET Disability Screening Centres.

The list of centres where students may obtain their PwD certifications has also been made public by the committee. To be granted the PwD certificate, candidates must attend the authorised disability NEET screening facilities for an in-person examination and quantification of their disability.

It should be mentioned that no other certificate will be recognised throughout the admission procedure than the one obtained via the MCC portal online.

All students will be eligible to obtain the online certificate issued from the specified centres regardless of whether they have passed the NEET UG 2023 in terms of the cutoff percentile. Candidates are urged to keep track of the MCC’s official website – mcc.nic.in. for the latest updates.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Disability Certification Centres

