NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration to Begin on July 20, Know Choice Filling Process

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) counselling registration is scheduled to begin on July 20 according to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The MCC NEET UG counselling 2023 application form will be available on the official website, mcc.nic.in, from July 20 in accordance with the timetable that was previously released. Candidates who passed the NEET UG exam in 2023 and intend to enrol in MBBS, BDS, or other medical programmes must attend counselling in order to be considered for the seats.

Before beginning the choice-filling procedure, the MCC urged the students to properly understand the counselling process rules and regulations. To be considered for a seat, candidates must complete the NEET UG 2023 choice filling application and submit the prescribed fee after enrolling.

Candidates must confirm their eligibility and domicile status at mcc.nic.in for institutional quota seats at central universities, JIPMER. The MCC will first create a preliminary NEET UG counselling merit list based on the student’s choices of colleges.

NEET UG counselling 2023: Choice Filling Process

Step 1: Go to mcc.nic.in to access the MCC NEET counselling website.

Step 2: Sign up yourself by providing the necessary information.

Step 3: Use the generated credentials to log in.

Step 4: Next, review the whole list of medical colleges, seats, and courses that are offered.

Step 5: Candidates must prioritise their preferences for MBBS colleges and courses after reviewing all of the colleges.

Step 6: Mark your final choice of college and submit it before the deadline.

Seats Available for MCC NEET UG Counselling

The following seats will be subject to NEET counselling 2023, which will be administered by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

1. All-India quota (AIQ) seats of 15%.

2. Institutional Quota - internal candidates of central universities