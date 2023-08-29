NEET UG: MCC Issues Important Notice About Change of Nationality From Indian to NRI

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released an update on the change of nationality from Indian to NRI for the NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3. Candidates who want to change their nationality are advised to send an application via mail between August 28 (11 AM) to August 29 (5 PM). It is important to note that students who send the mail after the deadline will not be considered for the nationality conversion.

“Candidates should send their relevant documents, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through e-mailug.nri.mcc@gmail.comfrom 11:00 AM of 28th August, 2023, till 05:00 P.M of 29th August, 2023," read the official notice issued by MCC. Students are recommended to provide all mandatory documents enclosed in a single email within the time limit. The mail received in parts and in duplicate will not be considered, the notice adds.

According to the MCC, the following documents should be mailed to convert nationality for NEET UG round 3 counselling 2023:

— Documents proving that the sponsor is a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) (passport, sponsored visa)

— Relationship between the NRI and the candidate

— A notarized affidavit from the sponsor stating that he or she will pay the candidate’s whole course fee.

— Sponsor’s Embassy Certificate (Consulate Certificate)

— National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scorecard of the candidate.

Candidates must agree to the MCC’s terms and conditions in order to apply for nationality conversion. In addition, the following are the eligibility requirements for applying for nationality conversion:

1. Candidates must have qualified for NEET 2023 in order to be eligible for NEET UG counselling.

2. Following the category transfer, candidates will be treated as NRIs in all rounds of NEET counselling.

3. If the category is switched to NRI, students will no longer be entitled to receive any benefits under the Muslim Minority Quota, the Jain Minority Quota, or any other quota.