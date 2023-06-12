NEET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA NEET UG Result Soon, Know Steps to Check Medical Entrance Exam Scorecard

NEET Result 2023 LIVE: The result of the medical entrance exam, NEET 2023, will be announced soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced. However, the exact date and time of the result are yet to be declared by the agency. Over 20 lakh candidates took the exam this year. Once out, the NEET result 2023 will be released at neet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the final answer key. It will also be providing the All India Rank (AIR) to the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The counseling process for selected candidates who clear the exam will be handled by the Ministry of Health.

Those who clear NEET will be eligible to seek admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental courses as well as in nursing and Ayush. Counseling for Ayush courses will be held separately.

Students need to keep their NEET admit card handy to check their result. The roll number of the unique id numbers mentioned on the hall ticket will be needed to check scores. Students also need to match their scorecard with their admit card to ensure details such as the exam centre and other details are mentioned correctly.

Students need to obtain at least a 50 percentile score to be considered a pass. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, the minimum mark is 40th percentile. For candidates with benchmark disabilities, the minimum marks will be at the 45th percentile in the case of the general category and the 40th percentile in the case of the SC, ST, and OBC candidates. The counselling procedure will be conducted in multiple stages to allocate 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent of state quota seats for admissions into various medical courses.