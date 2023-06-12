NEET Result 2023 LIVE: NTA NEET UG Result Soon, Know Steps to Check Medical Entrance Exam Scorecard

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 17:33 IST
New Delhi, India
- All India Quota Seats
- State Government Quota Seats
- Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities
- State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental Colleges or any Private University
- Central Pool Quota Seats
- All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, are in private unaided/aided minority / non-minority medical colleges.
- AIIMS Institutes across India/JIPMER
- The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions
There is no provision for re-checking/re-evaluation of the NEET answer sheets, states NTA. This is because the OMRs are machine gradable and are being evaluated through specific software impartial to all.
Step 1: Log into UMANG app with your registered mobile number
Step 2: Now, click on ‘all services’
Step 3: Then, select the option of NEET 2023 from the menu
Step 4: Click on the result link
Step 5: Enter your registration number and other required credentials
Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or install and open the DigiLocker app
Step 2: Now, register using your mobile number.
Step 3: Choose NEET from the drop-down box
Step 4: Fill in the required credentials and proceed
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen
Ahead of the result, candidates can calculate their probable score using the answer key. As per the marking scheme, in section A, for each correct answer candidates will receive four marks. One mark will be deducted for an incorrect answer. Though there will be no deduction in marks for questions that are not attempted. In section B, there is no negative marking.
Step 1: Navigate to the NEET online portal at neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET official final answer key 2023’ link
Step 3: The official final answer key will then appear on your screen.
|STATE
|PRIVATE COLLEGE SEATS
|GOVT COLLEGES SEATS
|Delhi
|1,247
|250
|Maharashtra
|4,825
|5070
|Uttar Pradesh
|4,303
|4750
|Uttarakhand
|700
|450
|Chandigarh
|150 seats
|—
|Chhattisgarh
|956
|600
|Gujarat
|3,700
|2000
|Haryana
|710
|950
|Jharkhand
|680
|250
|Madhya Pradesh
|2180
|1900
|Himachal Pradesh
|770
|150
|Bihar
|1,515
|900
|Punjab
|800
|950
|Rajasthan
|3,055
|950
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1,047
|100
|Andhra Pradesh
|2,485
|2850
|Tamil Nadu-
|5,225
|5500
|Karnataka
|3,150
|6995
|Kerala
|1,555
|2700
|West Bengal
|3225
|1000
|Odisha
|1,375
|750
|Telangana
|1,840
|3200
Once out, the NEET result 2023 will be released at neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will declare the results soon. An official confirmation of the exact date and time is awaited.
To ensure the NEET 2023 result is error-free, students must check for the following things on it:
— Roll number
— Student name and spelling
— Mother’s name
— Father’s name
— Exam centre name
— Percentile and rank
Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the result link on the homepage or in the latest updates section.
Step 3: Click on the result link to proceed.
Step 4: Enter your login credentials
Step 5: Submit it to access your NEET 2023 result.
The percentile score is not marks obtained by students. Percentile is the relative marks. The cut-off score depends upon a number of factors including the number of students who took the exam, the total seats available, and the difficulty level of the exam. More than 20 lakh registered for the exams this year.
Those who clear NEET will be eligible to seek admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental courses as well as in nursing and Ayush. Counseling for Ayush courses will be held separately.
Along with the result, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the final answer key. It will also be providing the All India Rank (AIR) to the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. The counseling process for selected candidates who clear the exam will be handled by the Ministry of Health.
Rank 1: Mrinal Kutteri from Telangana, Tanmay Gupta from Delhi, Karthika G Nair from Maharashtra
Rank 4: Aman Kumar Tripathi from Uttar Pradesh
Rank 5: Jashan Chhabra from Karnataka, Deepak Sahu from Uttar Pradesh, Shubham Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh, Nikhar Bansal from Delhi, Suyash Arora from Haryana, Meghan H K from Karnataka, Hrutul Chhag from Gujarat, Rajat Goyal from Punjab, Chandam Vishnu Vivek from Andhra Pradesh, Hriday Vishal Mohite from Maharashtra, Khandavally Shanshank from Telangana
Rank 17: Gowrishankar S from Kerala
Rank 19: Soumyadip Halder West Bengal
Rank 20: MD Zeya Belal from Bihar
A total of 20,87,449 students appeared for the NEET this year, with a 97.7 per cent attendance rate.
Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
Disha Sharma, a medical aspirant, filed a complaint in the Rajasthan HC stating that tea from the invigilator’s hand fell on her Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet. She was subsequently denied additional time to complete the exam as well. The 18-year-old medical student from Rajasthan’s Bassi town appeared for the NEET UG 2023 at Vivek Techno School in Jaipur. As the exam began and students were glued to their question paper, the invigilator, who was walking around the hall accidentally dropped tea on Disha’s answer sheet, she claimed…read more
NTA has released NEET UG 2023 provisional answer key for Manipur students. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results at neet.nta.nic.in. The testing agency has issued scanned OMR sheets images along with the recorded provisional answer key at the official website. Students can raise their objections to the provisional answer key latest by 4 pm today, June 12. Students have to pay Rs 200 per question to raise an objection to any answer.
Students need to bring their NEET admit card also known as NEET hall ticket with them to check scorecards. The roll number and other details mentioned in the scorecards need to be the same. In case of any error, students need to get in touch with the authorities at the earliest.
Reservation Policy of the Central Government in All India Quota seats (Govt./Govt. aided/National Institutes/Central Universities) counseling is as follows:
— SC- 15%
— ST- 7.5%
— PwBD- 5%
— OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)- 27%
— EWS- 10%
In 2020, Soyeb Aftab and Akanksha Singh secured full marks in the medical entrance exam. Odisha’s Soyeb acquired the first rank since he was a year older than Akansha. Akanksha began her preparations for NEET after the class 10 examinations. She told News18, “I took the preparation gap and the delay in examination dates as an opportunity for revising concepts. Irrespective of the atmosphere outside, I followed my passion and took necessary precautions while appearing for the exam."
Unlike many toppers who claim to have studied for 12-14 hours a day, NEET 2021 All India Rank 1 holder Mrinal Kutteri told News18.com in an exclusive interview that he could not follow a fixed routine and took breaks every 45 minutes. He claimed to have binged sitcoms on Netflix and Amazon Prime during the 2.5 years he spent in NEET preparation. Yet he managed to score 720 marks out of 720.
According to registration figures, 20.87 lakh candidates applied for the NEET-UG 2023, which is more than 2.57 lakh more students than the previous year.
Rajasthan’s Tanishka has topped the NEET UG 2022 with a 99.9997733 percentile score. A total of 993069 students have passed the exam.
The National Testing Agency in addition to publishing the NEET results, will also release a list of the top performers across India. Candidates will be informed of their respective NEET exam rankings using the scorecards.
During the NEET- UG 2023, some candidates alleged that they were asked to remove their attire or were asked to wear them inside out. Some even shared an instance where the authorities asked them to exchange clothes with their parents. Candidates who sat for the medical exam reported on social media and complained to the authorities. Some students allegedly purchased clothes from nearby shops to adhere to the dress code mandated by the NTA.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences: NEET Rank (14,573) and NEET Score (612)
Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Kadapa: NEET Rank (13,713) and NEET Score (615)
Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital, Gaya: NEET Rank (12,285) and NEET Score (618)
Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna: NEET Rank (6,195) and NEET Score (639)
Government Medical College, Datia: NEET Rank (13,406) and NEET Score (615)
Government Medical College, Ratlam: NEET Rank (12,510) and NEET Score (618)
Dr Vaishampayan Memorial Government Medical College, Solapur: NEET Rank (12,062) and NEET Score (619)
Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital, Baripada: NEET Rank (14,782) and NEET Score (612).
— For every right answer/appropriate answer, four marks will be awarded.
— For a wrong answer/ incorrect option marked, one mark will be deducted.
— For unanswered questions, no marks will be given.
Students need to keep their NEET admit card handy to check their result. The roll number of the unique id numbers mentioned on the hall ticket will be needed to check scores. Students also need to match their scorecard with their admit card to ensure details such as the exam centre and other details are mentioned correctly.
Students need to obtain at least a 50 percentile score to be considered a pass. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, the minimum mark is 40th percentile. For candidates with benchmark disabilities, the minimum marks will be at the 45th percentile in the case of the general category and the 40th percentile in the case of the SC, ST, and OBC candidates. The counselling procedure will be conducted in multiple stages to allocate 15 per cent of All India Quota (AIQ) seats and 85 per cent of state quota seats for admissions into various medical courses.