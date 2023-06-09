NEET UG Result 2023: Medical Colleges You Can Enroll In As Per Your Ranks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to publish NEET UG 2023 results on its official website soon. On June 6, the opportunity for filing objections to the provisional answer key was closed, and the final answer key and results will be announced soon.

On May 7, NEET UG 2023 was held. Along with the NEET 2023 results, the NTA will reveal the names of all India toppers, as well as category-specific cut-off marks and percentile. Candidates will be able to monitor their rankings using the scorecards that will be made available. It is expected that by June 11, NEET UG Result 2023 will be uploaded on neet.nta.nic.in.

Here are the steps to check NEET UG Results

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the NEET UG Result 2023 option.

Enter your login information and press the ‘Submit’ button.

The NEET UG 2023 Result will appear on the screen.

Make a copy for yourself for future reference.

Students who pass the NEET UG 2023 can enrol in the medical courses of their choice. Students are primarily interested in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BYNS, and other Ayush courses. To see the NEET UG result, you will need to provide your application number and date of birth. Let us take a look at which colleges are open for students as per their ranks.

Candidates with a NEET rank of 25,000 to 30,000 can be admitted to the following institutes:

1- Pt. B.D. Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak

2- Osmania Medical College, Hyderabad

3- Government Medical College ESI & Hospital, Coimbatore

4- Seth GS Medical College, Mumbai

5- Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Tirupati

6- Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Mumbai

7- Government Medical College, Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu)

8- Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, Ajmer

9- Maharaja K.C. Gajapati M.C., Brahmapur

10- Indira Gandhi Government Medical College, Nagpur

11- Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada

12- MGM Medical College, Indore

13- G.S.V.M. Medical College, Kanpur

14- Pt. D.D.U. Medical College, Rajkot

Candidates with a rank of 30,000 to 35,000 can get admission to these medical colleges:

1- Grant Medical College and Sir J.J. Hospital, Mumbai

2- Karnataka Institute of Medical Science, Hubli

3- Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, Ranchi

4- Bangalore Medical College, Bangalore

5- NDMC Medical College, Delhi

6- Medical College, Baroda

7- Government Medical College, Patiala

8- Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore

9- Government Medical College, Kottayam

10- Jhalwad Medical College, Jhalwad

11- S.N. Medical College, Agra

12- Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla