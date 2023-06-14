'Students of Rich Parents Can Only Crack NEET,' Says Twitter User, Sparks Debate on Privileged Background of Exam Topper

Since the results are out, NEET UG is trending on Twitter but there are some users who are highlighting the other side of the results and the toppers list. Sumanth Raman who claims to be a television news anchor and a political analyst has started a debate on the microblogging site. Parents of the NEET topper this year, Prabhanjan J, are allegedly government school teachers. Raman points at the privileged background of the topper.

He tweeted “#NEET topper is from Gingee and his parents are Govt school teachers. Hardly the privileged background stockists had been hoping for. #NEETUG2023". Along with his opinion, Sumanth Raman shared an interview with Prabhanjan J on a national daily.

His tweet has started a debate where users are sharing their opinions on how a privileged background student has the potential and resources as well to secure the top position in the NEET- UG entrance examination. Many more people are voicing their concerns and opinions on the issue.

Taking forward this debate, Jay Prakash Gandhi whose Twitter bio reads that he is a career consultant and an analyst shares his opinion on topper Prabhanjan J’s family background. “It proves that students of rich and affordable parents can only crack NEET with high scores by studying in top schools, which charges high fees. Look for the big advertisements in the newspapers tomorrow. Please do mention how much money has been spent on advertisements by these NEET coaching centers and schools," he tweeted.