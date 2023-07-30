NEP Promotes 'Holistic Development' of Students: Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said the National Education Policy (NEP) promoted ’holistic development’ of students enabling them to meet any challenges in life.

Releasing a booklet on ’Status of education in Puducherry’ on the third anniversary of the launch of the NEP, she said the new education policy promoted learning through mother tongue and also contributed to the broader outlook on the part of the students.

The Lt Governor said Chief Minister N Rangasamy had already prepared the groundwork to ensure that the NEP was implemented with utmost success.

Puducherry was making substantial progress in education and all the projects relating to it were approved by her without delay, she said.

Soundararajan lauded the “long perspective plan of the Chief Minister" in ensuring the development of education.

“Rangasamy had right from the day when he was Education Minister in Puducherry has given adequate importance for education without any narrow outlook. I appreciate his approach and the NEP was finding a proper environment in the Union Territory because of the development of infrastructure in education," she said.

“There is no truth in the criticisms made by a section of political parties that there was difference of opinion between the Lt Governor and the elected government in Puducherry," she said adding that only those “upset by the cordial relations between the Lt Governor and the government" were making such “short sighted statements." “Puducherry has been in the forefront in education and this should be maintained so that the purpose of NEP could be achieved with much success," she added.