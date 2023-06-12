NEST 2023 Admit Card Issued At nestexam.in, How To Download

Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Candidates must enter their application number or login ID and password in order to get their NEST 2023 admit card from the official website - nestexam.in

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 17:52 IST

New Delhi, India

The admit cards for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) have been issued today, June 12 for candidates who are taking the exam. NEST is held to select students for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai. Candidates must enter their application number or login ID and password in order to get their NEST 2023 admit card from the official website - nestexam.in.

After the entrance exam, which will be held on June 24, the NEST 2023 results will be made available on July 10.

The Department of Atomic Energy’s DISHA programme would provide yearly scholarships of Rs 60,000 to applicants accepted through NEST 2023 to the NISER or CEBS programmes, as well as grants for summer internships worth Rs 20,000 each.

NEST 2023 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit nestexam.in, the official website for the National Entrance Screening Test

Step 2: Select the link for the NEST 2023 admit card.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information, such as the application number or the login ID and password.

Step 4: Download the NEST 2023 admissions card that appears on your screen

    • This year, the exam policy has undergone an important shift. According to the changes, the NEST merit list will be generated this year based on candidates’ performance in the best three of the four subjects, and this will apply to both NISER and CEBS institutes.

    “The SMAS score of the best three subject scores from four subjects will be considered for the merit list preparation for NEST 2023 (for both NISER and CEBS). A candidate can choose any three subjects or all four subjects in the test. It was different in NEST2022, where the SMAS of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list," as stated in an announcement on the National Entrance Screening Test  2023 website.

    first published: June 12, 2023, 17:52 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 17:52 IST
    Read More