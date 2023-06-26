NEST 2023 Answer Key Released At nestexam.in, Know How To Download

The answer key for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) is released on the official website. Candidates can check the answer key from nestexam.in. Candidates can raise objections to the answer key from June 28 to June 30, 2023. The NEST 2023 results is scheduled on July 10. NEST is held to select students for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

NEST 2023 Answer Key: How To Download

Advertisement

Step 1- Visit the official website, nestexam.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate the option of NEST 2023 Answer Key

Step 3- Select the link.

Step 4- Automatically the answer key will be downloaded on your electronic device.

Step 5- You can also save or print the answer key for future references.

Once the objection is raised and payment is processed no refund will be given. Applications with overpayment will be accepted without refund of the balance amount. The cases of double/multiple payments will be processed separately, and a refund will be initiated only after the declaration of results said the notification from the NEST.