NEST 2023 Result Declared at nestexam.in, How to Check Scores

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 results have been declared today, July 10. Candidates who took the exam will need their application number and password to access and download their NEST 2023 result from the official website at nestexam.in. The merit list will be released soon.

This year, the NEST merit list will be generated this year based on candidates’ performance in the best three of the four subjects, and this will apply to both NISER and CEBS institutes. In NEST 2022, scores of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list.

“The SMAS score of the best three subject scores from four subjects will be considered for the merit list preparation for NEST 2023 (for both NISER and CEBS). A candidate can choose any three subjects or all four subjects in the test. It was different in NEST2022, where the SMAS of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list," reads the official notice

NEST 2023 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit nestexam.in

Step 2: Select the link for the NEST 2023 result

Step 3: Enter log in details

Step 4: Download the NEST 2023 result and save for future use

The exam was held on June 24 and the answer key was released on June 26. NEST is held to select students for admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar, and the University of Mumbai – Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.