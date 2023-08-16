New Academic Session Begins at Delhi University

The new academic session for all programmes at Delhi University began on Wednesday with the academic calendar of the varsity back on track after being disrupted for the last three years due to the pandemic.

Student outfits at the varsity have set up help desks around the campuses for freshers. National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress, has also set up booths to extend a helping hand to the new students.

The pandemic had disturbed the academic calendar which resulted in breaks of only a few days or no breaks across colleges. It also impacted the uniformity of semesters as classes were starting at different times.

Sanjana Kumari, a fresher who has opted for political science (hons) at Daulat Ram College, expressed excitement and enthusiasm for getting admission into a north campus college. It was my dream to get into the north campus, and I hold very high expectations from the college as I had read good reviews on it. This year’s CUET paper was tough in comparison to the past year but I am glad that I could make it to my dream college, Sanjana said.