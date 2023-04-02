New Education Policy Aims to Ensure All-round Development of Students: Rajasthan Governor

The new National Education Policy has been framed after a lot of deliberations and is aimed at ensuring all-round development of students, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on Friday.

Addressing the third convocation of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University in Sikar, the governor said care has been taken in the policy to ensure that students are proficient in all subjects to some extent.

Students should make proper use of their education for the uplift of the society and the nation, he said.

"Education is a cultural process through which work is done to make a civilised, cultured and capable citizen by increasing his knowledge and skills," the governor said.

Advertisement

He called upon universities to become centres of education which will prepare the best citizens for the country.

In his address, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University Vice Chancellor Bhagirath Singh said the institute has started 17 employment-oriented courses.

At the convocation, 70 gold medals were awarded to the students with the best academic performance. Degrees were also distributed among students who passed out in 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic sessions.

Read all the Latest Education News here