NExT Exam: Doctors, MBBS Students Unhappy With National Exit Test, Calls it 'Disastrous'

The examination will serve as a substitute for the NEET PG for both admissions to postgraduate programs and for practicing medicine. Since the govt released the guidelines, several doctors and MBBS students are not satisfied with these guidelines

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 13:05 IST

New Delhi, India

NExT will be conducted by AIIMS Delhi in May and November (Representative image)
NExT will be conducted by AIIMS Delhi in May and November (Representative image)

Since the government released the National Exit Test or NExT exam guidelines, several doctors and MBBS students are not satisfied with the same. Students have been raising objections to various aspects such as the qualifying percentile, tie-breaking criteria, and other related points. Numerous medical professionals and MBBS students are expressing their opposition to the NExT exam gazette, demanding the withdrawal of the regulations.

“Imposing NExT on 2019 batch is violation of clause 49 (1) of NMC act because 2019 batch started on 1st Aug 2019 while NMC act was published on 08/08/2019," wrote a Twitter user. “The government needs to understand it’s not a joke of what is happening with Students and not listening to them is entirely dictatorship by NMC. From the morning I am counselling medical students from across the nation, they are depressed due to this badass policy of NEXT exam, and the uncountable confusions created in the stressful mid session," tweeted another.

While another user demanded the NExT exam passing criteria be reduced. “NExT 50 percent passing criteria is disastrous. How? Considering NExT Exam Step 1 paper is set as per level of NEET PG 2023, only 19k/75k of 2019 batch would be able to pass. These figures are alarming. Request NMC to reduce the passing percentage,"

    • The government had earlier issued a gazette notification regarding the National Exit Test Regulations 2023 of the National Medical Commission (NMC). These guidelines include the National Exit Test exam pattern, schedule, marking scheme, eligibility, and more. The examination will serve as a substitute for the NEET PG (National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate) for both admissions to postgraduate programs and for practicing medicine. NExT will be conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi in May and November.

    According to the regulations, MBBS students have the opportunity to take step 1 multiple times to enhance their scores, provided they have cleared NExT step 2 and complete the process within 10 years of their MBBS admissions. The NExT exam comprises two steps, namely Step 1 and Step 2, both of which will be held twice annually. The first batch of MBBS students eligible to appear for the exam will be those from the 2019 cohort.

    first published: July 04, 2023, 09:52 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 13:05 IST
