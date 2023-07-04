NExT Exam: Doctors, MBBS Students Unhappy With National Exit Test, Calls it 'Disastrous'

Since the government released the National Exit Test or NExT exam guidelines, several doctors and MBBS students are not satisfied with the same. Students have been raising objections to various aspects such as the qualifying percentile, tie-breaking criteria, and other related points. Numerous medical professionals and MBBS students are expressing their opposition to the NExT exam gazette, demanding the withdrawal of the regulations.

“Imposing NExT on 2019 batch is violation of clause 49 (1) of NMC act because 2019 batch started on 1st Aug 2019 while NMC act was published on 08/08/2019," wrote a Twitter user. “The government needs to understand it’s not a joke of what is happening with Students and not listening to them is entirely dictatorship by NMC. From the morning I am counselling medical students from across the nation, they are depressed due to this badass policy of NEXT exam, and the uncountable confusions created in the stressful mid session," tweeted another.

While another user demanded the NExT exam passing criteria be reduced. “NExT 50 percent passing criteria is disastrous. How? Considering NExT Exam Step 1 paper is set as per level of NEET PG 2023, only 19k/75k of 2019 batch would be able to pass. These figures are alarming. Request NMC to reduce the passing percentage,"