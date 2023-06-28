NeXT Exam from 2024, Registration Begins Today, Step 1 Mock Test on July 28

The National Medical Commission (NMC) conducted a webinar on the National Exit Test (NExT) examination yesterday, June 27, and addressed the final-year MBBS students and medical colleges to discuss the proposed examination in detail. Various information on the NExT examination, including its phases, mock test date, papers, exam schedule, and more were revealed.

The NExT exam will be conducted in two phases- one in May and another in November. Students who were admitted in the year 2019 will be the first batch.

The exam will be conducted in two stages, with NExT Step 1 concentrating on theory exams and NExT Step 2 focusing on practical, oral, and clinical assessments. The NExT Step 1 exam will have six subject papers with respective weightage in items and time allocation. The six papers will be held in five days with one day gap. Out of these, three papers will be of a duration of three hours and the other three papers will be of a duration of 1.5 hours.

The aim of the NExT Step 1 mock test is to familiarise the prospective candidates with the Computer Based Test (CBT), software interface, and process flow in the examination centre. NExT Step 2 exam will have seven subject papers.

The NExT Step 1 mock test or practice test will be carried out on July 28, 2023. Registration for the same will start today. This examination will be conducted by AIIMS Delhi as a designated authority for NEXT Step 1. Only final-year students pursuing MBBS courses in medical colleges or institutions are eligible for the mock/practice test.