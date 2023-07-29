NExT Will Not Be Tougher Than NEET Assures Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The recently launched National Exit Test (NExT) will not be tougher than the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG), according to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. The health minister remarked this during the inauguration event of a number of facilities including the emergency room, at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh on July 26.

During an engagement session with students, he gave important information on the newly adopted NExT. The health minister stated that students would receive their MBBS degrees from their individual universities, but in order to be eligible for a postgraduate seat and obtain a registration to practise, students must pass NExT.

“Just like a law graduate gets his degree from his university, but has to appear for an exam to practice in a court, you will get your MBBS degree from your university, but to get yourself registered for practice, you have to appear for NExT," Health Minister Mandaviya said as quoted as saying. He also claimed that NExT will have two uses; first you can get admission to a postgraduate programme and second can get registration for practice.

He added that NExT will not be tougher than NEET. “It’s merit system of 50 per cent will not harass students. Students who could pass NEET can pass NExT," Health Minister Mandaviya adds. Sharing more details on it, the minister asserted that he does not want to conduct separate practical exams for NExT as the university practical would be considered.

The health minister further urged students not to be misled about the new exam, adding that he had informed the National Medical Commission (NMC) that he would be in charge of its administration.

Earlier this month, the mock exam for NExT got cancelled. A National Medical Commission (NMC) official recently announced that the NExT mock test scheduled for July 28 has been cancelled, and that the registration fee will be returned. The mock examination was set so that candidates could practise for the genuine NExT exam 2023.