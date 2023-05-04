NIFT 2023 Counselling: Candidates Asked to Fill Maximum Preferences by May 8

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is currently conducting its counselling process, and candidates are being encouraged to fill out the maximum number of preferences possible. Candidates who have cleared the selection process as per the final result for NIFT admissions 2023 are required to update their programmes and campuses by midnight on May 8.

In case candidates have already filled a lesser number of preferences, it is recommended that they update their programme and campus preferences to include more options for consideration during the seat allocation process for NIFT 2023. It is advised that candidates verify all their documents and ensure that there are no discrepancies. The institute has released an official notice regarding the same.

NIFT Counselling 2023: Documents required

During the NIFT 2023 seat allocation, candidates will need to provide the following documents:

- An undertaking related to anti-ragging and fee refund.

- A medical certificate.

- Documents related to NRI sponsorship for candidates applying for NRI-sponsored seats.

Candidates must ensure the verification of their category documents, if any, to avail the benefit of reservation.

NIFT Counselling 2023: How to Register

Step 1 - Visit nift.ac.in

Step 2 - Click on ‘Register for Counselling’ link

Step 3 - Provide your login credentials, including your application number and date of birth.

Step 4 - Enter all the required information, including your domicile state and alternate contact details.

Step 5 - Submit the form after uploading the necessary documents as per the specifications.

Step 6 - Pay the application fee.

Step 7 - Save and download the registration form for future reference.

The official website of NIFT, nift.ac.in, has published the category-wise availability of seats for various academic programmes across all its campuses. As per the seat matrix, there are a total of 5,215 seats available for both undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes. During NIFT seat allotment, factors such as candidate category, seat intake, merit rank, and the chosen options during choice filling will be taken into account. The seat acceptance fee for NIFT 2023 admission is Rs 1,83,200.

Candidates who have secured the Common Merit Rank (CMR) in NIFT 2023 can now register for the counselling process. The NIFT 2023 counselling process consists of five rounds of seat allocation. The institute conducts the entrance exam annually to offer admission to students in design programmes.

If a candidate has been allotted a seat and wishes to cancel their admission, they can request a refund of the fee. The withdrawal and refund requests can only be submitted online through the portal. NIFT will not accept any request for withdrawal of admission and fee refund through offline mode or email.

