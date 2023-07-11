NIFT Fifth Seat Allocation List For UG, PG Released At nift.ac.in, How To Check

The fifth round of seat allocation for regular Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses was released by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on July 10. Students who have appeared for the admission process can check and download the NIFT 5th allocation list from the official website at nift.ac.in.

“A fifth Round of seat allocation for regular Under Graduate & Post Graduate programmes for Admissions-2023 will be available to the candidates on 10th July, 2023 from 05:00 PM onwards," read the official notice. NIFT has asked all the candidates to download their provisional allotment letter from the admissions portal by using their correct login credentials. After downloading the provisional allotment letter, students are advised to check it carefully. In case of any error, candidates should immediately inform the NIFT’s concerned department about it.

Meanwhile, shortlisted candidates can submit their acceptance fees by July 13, by 11:59 PM. Also, the fees should only be accepted online via the portal and any other mode will not be welcomed. Students are advised to pay the full fee at the NIFT campus once the seat is offered. During the admission process, candidates will be given an allotment letter or receipt signed by the nodal officer, which is compulsorily to be collected from the registration portal.

NIFT Fifth Seat Allocation List: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of NIFT at nift.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the “Notices and Announcements" section, then click on the fifth seat allotment list for regular UG and PG students.

Step 3: A PDF file displaying the NIFT 5th allocation list will appear on the screen.