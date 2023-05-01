NIIT Launches 6-Weeks Courses In Java, Data Science For Class 12 Pass Students

A new set of programmes revolving around Java and Data Science have been introduced by NIIT for students who have completed high school. Students can enrol in six-week online courses in the Data Science Foundation Programme and the Java Foundation Programme through NIIT’s Career Catalyst Programmes. Both programmes have been meticulously curated by industry professionals.

The courses are designed to give students a head start on exploring potential careers and skill development in their chosen domains.

These educational programmes are meant to prepare students for the opportunities and challenges that they may encounter either in their higher education or future career obligations in the industry by providing practical application of skills in real-world business scenarios.

Students will gain core skills in data analysis, data visualisation, programming, and Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS) through the Data Science Foundation Programme.

The Java Foundation Programme will familiarise students with utilising the built-in Java collection framework to handle Java objects. Students will additionally acquire knowledge on how to use Structured Query Language (SQL) to interact with an RDBMS

In a statement issued at the launch of the two programmes, Abhishek Arora, EVP and Business Head, NIIT Digital, stated that NIIT believes that early exposure and skill development are critical to making educated career choices in today’s competitive employment environment.

Arora further adds, “With these programs, students can utilize their time effectively by gaining valuable insights and honing their skills, which will give them an edge in the competitive job market. We aim to empower young minds of the country through transformative learning experience, equipping them with the knowledge and expertise to make informed choices and embark on successful path on their professional journey."

At a time when remote learning and online education become increasingly prevalent, these programmes assist young learners in connecting with the corporate world that will eventually guide their career trajectory by honing skills like Java and Data Science and standing apart from their peers.

