NIOS 2023 Admit Cards For Classes 10, 12 Exams Released, Know how to Download

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued the hall tickets for secondary and senior secondary courses for April/May Public exams, 2023. The students enrolled in secondary courses (class 10) and senior secondary courses (class 12) and appearing in the exams are required to download their hall tickets from the student portal of NIOS- sdmis.nios.ac.in. NIOS has notified that the public examination (theory) for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from April 6. The examination will be held in examination centers identified in India and overseas.

NIOS Admit Cards 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official student portal for NIOS—sdmis.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Enter your 12-digit Enrollment number.

Step 3: Select the type of hall ticket for the examination.

Step 4: Click on Submit Button

Step 5: Download your hall ticket for NIOS Public exams for April/May 2023.

Students are also instructed that they can only download their hall ticket only if they have paid the fees required for the NIOS secondary and senior secondary public exams (theory) 2023. The students cannot download their hall tickets if their photos are missing from the NIOS portal as well. Students are requested to contact their respective NIOS regional centers if their hall ticket is not generated.

Students must ensure that the details provided in the hall tickets for NIOS Class 10 and 12 Public Exams 2023 are accurate. The details provided in the hall tickets will include your name, roll numbers, father’s name, mother’s name, examination center, NIOS exam dates, and instructions. Students need to carry their admit cards, Identification proof, and NIOS identity card.

Students are instructed to not carry any electronic devices like calculators or mobile phones. Any type of chit, paper, magazine or newspaper, etc. to be kept outside the examination hall.

NIOS released the hall ticket for practical exams for Secondary and Senior Secondary Public Exams, 2023 on March 14. The NIOS results will be announced in June.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) formerly known as National Open School (NOS) was established in November 1989. It was an autonomous organization in pursuance of the National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India.

