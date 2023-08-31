NIOS To Begin Class 10, 12 Exams From Oct 3, Ends On Nov 8

The National Institute Of Open Schooling has released the exam schedule for class 10, 12 students. For the NIOS October session, the exam will begin from October 3 and will conclude on November 8, 2023. Candidates enrolled with NIOS can check the examination schedule from the official website, nios.ac.in. The institute will release the results 7 weeks after the last examination is conducted.
NIOS 2023: EXAM SCHEDULE FOR CLASS 10
|DATE
|EXAM
|Oct 3
|Hindustani Sangeet
|Oct 4
|Sanskrit
|Oct 5
|Data Entry Operations
|Oct 6
|Science & Technology
|Oct 7
|Painting, Sanskrit vyakran
|Oct 9
|Social science
|Oct 10
|English
|Oct 12
|Psychology, Sanskrit Sahitya Sahitya
|Oct 13
|Accountancy
|Oct 16
|Urdu
|Oct 17
|Indian Culture and Heritage
|Oct 18
|Mathematics
|Oct 19
|Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Nepali, Odiya, Assamese, Arabic, Persian, Tamil
|Oct 20
|Hindi
|Oct 30
|Business Studies, Bharatiya Darshan
|Nov 2
|Home Science
|Nov 3
|Economics, Veda Adhyayan, Folk Art
|Nov 6
|Employability Skills, Entrepreneurship, Carnatic Sangeet, Indian Sign Language
NIOS 2023: EXAM SCHEDULE CLASS 12
|DATE
|EXAM
|Oct 3
|Sanskrit, Early Childhood Care and Education
|Oct 4
|Urdu
|Oct 5
|Painting
|Oct 6
|Economics
|Oct 7
|Bengali, Tamil, Odiya,Gujarati, Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, Malayalam, Sindhi
|Oct 9
|Home science
|Oct 10
|Computer Science, Physical Education and Yog, Sociology, Bharatlya Darshan, Tourism
|Oct 12
|Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Military Studies, Sanskrit
|Oct 13
|Hindi
|Oct 16
|Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science
|Oct 17
|English
|Oct 18
|Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History, Veda Adhyayan
|Oct 19
|Psychology
|Oct 20
|Physics, History, Library and Inform. Science, Sanskrit Vyakaran
|Oct 30
|Geography
|Nov 2
|Math
|Nov 3
|Data Entry Operations
|Nov 6
|Business Studies
The hall ticket can be downloaded by applicants from the official website. The selected candidates will receive their mark-sheet-cum-certificates and migration-cum-transfer certificates straight from their assigned institutes. The respective regional center of would mail these documents to them at their residential locations listed at NIOS in the event of cancelled.
Meanwhile, the results for the public examination for Class 10 secondary and Class 12 senior secondary classes for April/May 2023 were announced by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The class 10, 12 exam results havd been published on the official website results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in.