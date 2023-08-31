NIOS To Begin Class 10, 12 Exams From Oct 3, Ends On Nov 8

The National Institute Of Open Schooling has released the exam schedule for class 10, 12 students. For the NIOS October session, the exam will begin from October 3 and will conclude on November 8, 2023. Candidates enrolled with NIOS can check the examination schedule from the official website, nios.ac.in. The institute will release the results 7 weeks after the last examination is conducted.

The hall ticket can be downloaded by applicants from the official website. The selected candidates will receive their mark-sheet-cum-certificates and migration-cum-transfer certificates straight from their assigned institutes. The respective regional center of would mail these documents to them at their residential locations listed at NIOS in the event of cancelled.

Meanwhile, the results for the public examination for Class 10 secondary and Class 12 senior secondary classes for April/May 2023 were announced by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). The class 10, 12 exam results havd been published on the official website results.nios.ac.in and nios.ac.in.