NIRF 2023: IIT Madras Secures Top Spot As Best University, AIIMS, JNU Also Among Top 10

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT- M) has been ranked as the finest institution in India, according to the most recent overall NIRF Ranking 2023. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, released the ‘India Rankings Report for 2023’ today at 11 AM. The factors of the rankings as stated by the official website, are — Teaching, Learning, and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

NIRF Ranking 2023 LIVE Updates

The NIRF ranks colleges and universities based on a variety of factors such as teaching-learning and resources, research and professional practice, and so on. The NIRF evaluated universities in the following categories: overall, engineering, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, and dental.

The top ten universities in the Overall CategoryNIRF Ranking for 2023 are listed below.

NIRF Rankings For 2023

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras

Rank 2: Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi

Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay

Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur

Rank 6: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee

Rank 9: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati

Rank 10: Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Last year, IISc Bangalore, JNU, and Jamia Millia Islamia finished in the top three spots in the university category of the NIRF rankings.

NIRF Rankings For 2022

Rank 1: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore

Rank 2: Jawaharlal Nehru University

Rank 3: Jamia Millia Islamia

Rank 4: Jadavpur University

Rank 5: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Participation from institutes around the country increased dramatically in 2022. The number of higher education institutions participating in the rankings increased to 7254 from 6272 in 2021.

The NIRF rankings were created in 2015 with the goal of developing nationalised rating factors for the country’s higher education establishments. The inaugural NIRF rating, published in 2016, was divided into four groups, primarily based on subjects.