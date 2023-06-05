NIRF 2023 Rankings: IIT Madras Top Engineering Institute, AIIMS Delhi Best Medical College

The latest NIRF Ranking 2023 for engineering institutions in India places the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras as the highest-ranked institution in the country. For the fourth consecutive year, IIT Madras has taken first place in the NIRF rating of engineering institutions. IIT Madras achieved the top spot in the NIRF rankings for 2022, 2021, and 2020, respectively. Indian Institutes of Technology, Bombay and Delhi, respectively, came in second and third.
On the other hand, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi took first place in the medical institute category, followed by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh and Christian Medical College in Vellore in the second and third places.
Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, revealed the NIRF Ranking 2023 today. The NIRF ranks colleges and universities according to a range of criteria, including teaching-learning, resources, research, professional practice, and more. The NIRF ranked colleges in the following domains: overall, engineering, pharmacy, college, medical, law, architecture, and dentistry.
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 10 Engineering Colleges
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology, Madras
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
Rank 3: Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
Rank 4: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
Rank 5: Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
Rank 6: Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
Rank 7: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
Rank 8: Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad
Rank 9: National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli
Rank 10: Jadavpur University, Kolkata
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 5 Medical Colleges
Rank 1: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
Rank 2: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore
Rank 4: National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
Rank 5: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
The NIRF Rankings 2023 are now accessible to view on nirfindia.org. The ranking criteria are as follows: Teaching, Learning, and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception. The 8th edition of NIRF, with a total of 13 categories, is the most comprehensive one to date.