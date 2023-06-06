NIRF Ranking 2023: Five Delhi University Colleges Ranked In Top 10

Delhi University’s (DU) five colleges have ranked among the top 10 colleges in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023, which was released on Monday. Union Minister of State for Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, released the NIRF India Rankings 2023 for colleges and other higher educational institutions.

NIRF Ranking 2023 Updates

According to NIRF, Miranda House is the number one college of Delhi University. Hindu College ranked second, Presidency College (Chennai) ranked third, PSGR Krishnamal Women’s College (Coimbatore) is fourth, St. Xavier’s College (Kolkata) at 5th spot, Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College (DU) ranked sixth, Loyola College (Chennai) ranked seventh, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandir (Howrah) is at the eighth position. Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram Women’s College is at the ninth place while Kirori Mal College (DU) is at the 10th place.

Encouraged by the performance of its colleges, Delhi University will now also start B.Tech programme for the students from the upcoming academic session. Admission to three engineering courses will be done through JEE Mains. According to the university, the three courses are - B.Tech Computer Science & Engineering, B.Tech Electronics & Communication Engineering and B.Tech Electrical Engineering.