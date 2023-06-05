NIRF Ranking 2023 LIVE Updates: IIT Madras, IISc Bengaluru Top Institutes, Miranda House Best Among Colleges

IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the best management institute while Miranda House is the top college in the country for the fourth time in a row.

A total of 13 categories have been released this year. The lists include ranking of higher education institutes in sub-categories including top universities, top colleges, and section-wise lists of the best engineering, medical, law, and management colleges, pharma colleges, architecture, and others. As per the official website, the parameters of the rankings include — Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

There has been an increase in the number of colleges that applied for the ranking this year. A total of 8686 institutes took part in NIRF 2023. There has been a 150% jump in the number of institutes applying for NIRF since its launch in 2015, said Anil Kumar Nassa, NBA member secretary. In 2016, as many as 3500 institutes took part. A total of 7254 higher educational institutes participated in 2022. In NIRF 2021, as many as 6272 institutes took part. The number of unique applicants to India Rankings increased from 2,426 in 2016 to 4,030 in 2021 whereas the total number of applications for rankings in various categories has increased from 3,565 in 2016, to 6,272 in 2021.

The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. Last year, IIT Madras retained its position as the top college in India overall. It was followed by IISC Bangalore which was the best-ranking institute in research as well as in the university category, according to the NIRF Ranking 2022.