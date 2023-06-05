Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
NIRF Ranking 2023 LIVE Updates: IIT Madras, IISc Bengaluru Top Institutes, Miranda House Best Among Colleges

NIRF Ranking 2023 LIVE Updates: IIT Madras, IISc Bengaluru Top Institutes, Miranda House Best Among Colleges

NIRF Ranking 2023 LIVE Updates: IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the best management institute while Miranda House is the top college in the country for the fourth time in a row

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 12:54 IST

New Delhi, India

NIRF Ranking 2023 LIVE Updates: The National Institutional Ranking Framework or NIRF 2023 rankings have been released today, June 5 at 11 AM by the education ministry. IIT Madras has topped the overall rankings while IISc Bengaluru has been adjudged as the top university this year. Indian Agricultural Research Institute has secured the top rank in agriculture and allied sectors, a category that has been introduced this year.

Jun 05, 2023 12:54 IST

NIRF 2023: Top 5 Research Institutes

1 - IISc, Bengaluru

2 - IIT Madras

3 - IIT Delhi

4 - IIT Bombay

5 - IIT Kharagpur

Jun 05, 2023 12:10 IST

NIRF 2023: Top Dental Colleges

1 - Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science

2 - Manipal College of Dental Sciences

3 - Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth

Jun 05, 2023 12:08 IST

NIRF 2023: Innovation Rankings

Rank 1: IIT Kanpur

Rank 2: IIT Madras

Rank 3: IIT Hyderabad

Jun 05, 2023 12:07 IST

NIRF 2023: IIT Madras Secures Top Spot As Best University, AIIMS, JNU Also Among Top 10

IIT Madras has topped the Overall Category NIRF Ranking for 2023, followed by IISc Bengaluru and IIT Delhi…read more

Jun 05, 2023 12:03 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Roorkee Best Architecture College

Rank 1 – IIT Roorkee

Rank 2 – NIT Calicut

Rank 3 – IIT Kharagpur

Rank 4 - NIT Tiruchirapalli

Rank 5 - SPA, New Delhi

Jun 05, 2023 11:58 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: Top Medical Colleges

Rank 1: AIIMS, Delhi

Rank 2: PGIMER, Chandigarh

Rank 3: Christian Medical College, Vellore

Rank 4 - NIMHANS, Bangalore

Rank 5 - JIPMER, Puducherry

Jun 05, 2023 11:55 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: Number of Participating Colleges Over The Years

There has been an increase in the number of colleges that applied for the ranking this year. A total of 8686 institutes took part in NIRF 2023. There has been a 150% jump in the number of institutes applying for NIRF since its launch in 2015, said Anil Kumar Nassa, NBA member secretary. In 2016, as many as 3500 institutes took part. A total of 7254 higher educational institutes participated in 2022. In NIRF 2021, as many as 6272 institutes took part. The number of unique applicants to India Rankings has increased from 2,426 in 2016 to 4,030 in 2021 whereas the total number of applications for rankings in various categories has increased from 3,565 in 2016, to 6,272 in 2021. This marked a total increase of 1604 (66% increase) in unique institutions and 2707 (76% increase) in total applicants.

Jun 05, 2023 11:52 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: NLSUI Bangalore Tops List

Rank 1 – NLSIU Bangalore

Rank 2- NLU Delhi

Rank 3- Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

Rank 4 - WBNUJS

Rank 5 - Jamia Millia Islamia

Jun 05, 2023 11:50 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: Miranda House Best College 4 Years in a Row

1- Miranda House

2- Hindu College

3- Presidency College, Chennai

4- PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

5- St Xavier’s College, Kolkata

6- Atmaram Sanatan Dharm College

7- Loyala College, Chennai

8- Ramakrishna Mission, Howrah

9- Kirori Mal College, New Delhi

10- LSR

Jun 05, 2023 11:47 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: IIM Ahmedabad top B-school in India, Once Again

1- IIM Ahmedabad

2- IIM Bangalore

3- IIM Kozhikode

4- IIT Calcutta

5- IIT Delhi

6- IIM Lucknow

7- NIIE Mumbai

8- IIM Indore

9- Xavier, Jamshedpur

10- IIT Bombay

Jun 05, 2023 11:44 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: NIPER Hyderabad Top Pharmacy College

1- NIPER Hyderabad

2- Jamia Hamdard

3- BITS Pilani

4- JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

5- ICT Mumbai

6- NIPER Mohali

7- JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru

8- Panjab University

9 - Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences

10 - Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Jun 05, 2023 11:39 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: Agriculture and Allied Sectors

1 - Indian Agricultural Research Institute

2 - National Dairy Research Institute

3 - Punjab Agricultural University

4 - BHU

5 - Tamil Nadu Agricultural University

Jun 05, 2023 11:37 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Madras best engineering college

1- IIT Madras

2- IIT Delhi

3- IIT Bombay

4- IIT Kanpur

5- IIT Roorkee

6- IIT Kharagpur

7- IIT Guwahati

8- IIT Hyderabad

9- NIT Trichy

10- Jadavpur University

Jun 05, 2023 11:35 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: IISc Bangalore best university

1-IISc Bangalore

2-JNU

3-Jamia Millia Islamia

4-Jadavpur University

5-BHU

6-Manipal Academy of Higher Education

7-Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

8-VIT

9-AMU

10-University of Hyderabad

Jun 05, 2023 11:29 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: IIT Madras tops overall category, once again

1- IIT Madras

2- IISc Bangalore

3- IIT Delhi

4- IIT Bombay

5- IIT Kanpur

6- AIIMS Delhi

7- IIT Kharagpur

8- IIT Roorkee

9- IIT Guwahati

10- JNU

Jun 05, 2023 11:22 IST

13 Categories in NIRF 2023

With a total of 13 categories, the 8th edition of NIRF is the largest in its scope to date, said Anil Sahasrabuddhe.

Jun 05, 2023 11:17 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: One More Subject Specific Category Added

This year, one more subject-specific category was added — Agriculture.

Jun 05, 2023 11:14 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: Rise in No of Participating Institutes

Around 8686 institutes took part in NIRF 2023. There has been a 150% jump in the number of institutes applying for NIRF since its launch in 2015, said Anil Kumar Nassa, NBA member secretary. In 2016, as many as 3500 institutes took part.  A total of 7254 higher educational institutes participated in 2022. In NIRF 2021, as many as 6272 institutes took part.

Jun 05, 2023 11:11 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: Overall category ranking last year

1- IIT Madras

2- IISc Bangalore

3- IIT Bangalore

4- IIT Delhi

5- IIT Kanpur

6- IIT Kharagpur

7- IIT Roorkee

8- IIT Guwahati

9- AIIMS New Delhi

10- JNU

Jun 05, 2023 11:09 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: What happened last year?

Last year, IIT Madras retained its position as the top college in India overall. It was followed by IISC Bangalore which was the best-ranking institute in research as well as in the university category, according to the NIRF Ranking 2022.

Jun 05, 2023 11:09 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: How much weightage given to each parameter?

For the NIRF, out of the total 100 per cent, 30 per cent weightage is given to teaching, learning and resources and research and professional practice each. While 20 per cent weightage has been given to graduation outcomes, 10 to outreach and inclusivity and perception each.

Jun 05, 2023 11:07 IST

NIRF Ranking: IIM Ahmedabad top B-school in India last year

1- IIM Ahmedabad

2- IIM Bangalore

3- IIM Calcutta

4- IIT Delhi

5- IIM Kozhikode

6- IIM Lucknow

7- IIM Indore

8- Xavier, Jamshedpur

9- NIIE Mumbai

10- IIT Madras

Jun 05, 2023 11:04 IST

Press Conference Begins for 8th Edtion of NIRF Ranking 2023

The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. This year, the 8th edition of the rankings will be released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.

Jun 05, 2023 11:02 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: Parameters

As per the official website, the parameters of the rankings include — Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

Jun 05, 2023 11:01 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023 Shortly, Know The Categories

The lists include ranking of higher education institutes in sub-categories including top universities, top colleges, and section-wise lists of the best engineering, medical, law, and management colleges, pharma colleges, architecture, and others.

Jun 05, 2023 10:59 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: Will AIIMS New Delhi Retains Top Rank in Medical Colleges Category?

As per NIRF 2022, the top 3 medical colleges were:

Rank 1- AIIMS Delhi

Rank 2- PGMIER, Chandigarh

Rank 3- Christian Medial college, Vellore

Jun 05, 2023 10:56 IST

NIRF Ranking: IISc Bangalore best university 3 years in a row

NIRF 2022:

1-IISc Bangalore

2-JNU

3-Jamia Millia Islamia

4-Jadavpur University

5-Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

NIRF 2021:

1- Indian Institute Of Science Bangalore, Bengaluru, Karnataka

2- Institute Of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, Maharashtra

3- Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi

4- University of Hyderabad- Hyderabad, Telangana

5- Tezpur University, Assam

NIRF 2020:

1- Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2- Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

3- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

4- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

5- Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Jun 05, 2023 10:50 IST

NIRF Ranking: Top 25 engineering colleges last year

Rank 1: IIT Madras

Rank 2: IIT Delhi

Rank 3: IIT Bombay

Rank 4: IIT Kanpur

Rank 5: IIT Kharagpur

Rank 6: IIT Roorkee

Rank 7: IIT Guwahati

Rank 8: NIT Trichy

Rank 9:IIT Hyderabad

Rank 10: NIT Karnataka

Rank 11: Jadavpur University

Rank 12: VIT Vellore

Rank 13: IIT BHU

Rank 14: IIT (Indian School of Mines)

Rank 15: NIT Rourkela

Rank 16: IIT Indore

Rank 17: Anna University

Rank 18: Institute of Chemical Technology

Rank 19: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Rank 20: IIT Mandi

Rank 21: NIT Warangal

Rank 22: IIT Ropar

Rank 23: IIT Gandhinagar

Rank 24: SRM IST

Rank 25: Amity University

Jun 05, 2023 10:46 IST

NIRF 2023: IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore to Remain as Top Institutes?

IIT Madras had created history by becoming the best-ranking Indian institute for quite some time now. The institute has been an undefeated champion since 2019. It would be worth seeing if the institute retains its position. Another competitor for the top slot is IISc Bangalore which has continued to obtain the second rank for quite some years but was at the top in 2018 and before.

Jun 05, 2023 10:38 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: Official Notice

Jun 05, 2023 11:22 IST

13 Categories in NIRF 2023

Jun 05, 2023 11:02 IST

NIRF Ranking 2023: Parameters

IIM Ahmedabad has been ranked as the best management institute while Miranda House is the top college in the country for the fourth time in a row.

A total of 13 categories have been released this year. The lists include ranking of higher education institutes in sub-categories including top universities, top colleges, and section-wise lists of the best engineering, medical, law, and management colleges, pharma colleges, architecture, and others. As per the official website, the parameters of the rankings include — Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception.

There has been an increase in the number of colleges that applied for the ranking this year. A total of 8686 institutes took part in NIRF 2023. There has been a 150% jump in the number of institutes applying for NIRF since its launch in 2015, said Anil Kumar Nassa, NBA member secretary. In 2016, as many as 3500 institutes took part.  A total of 7254 higher educational institutes participated in 2022. In NIRF 2021, as many as 6272 institutes took part. The number of unique applicants to India Rankings increased from 2,426 in 2016 to 4,030 in 2021 whereas the total number of applications for rankings in various categories has increased from 3,565 in 2016, to 6,272 in 2021.

The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by the Minister of Human Resource Development on September 29, 2015. Last year, IIT Madras retained its position as the top college in India overall. It was followed by IISC Bangalore which was the best-ranking institute in research as well as in the university category, according to the NIRF Ranking 2022.

