NIT Rourkela Director Umamaheshwar Rao Appointed as CSAB Chairman

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has appointed Umamaheshwar Rao as the new Chairperson of the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) for the academic year 2023-24. Umamaheshwar Rao has been serving as the Director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela. The ministry, in an official notice mentioned, “The responsibility of CSAB for this academic year has been entrusted to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela (Odisha). The Central Seat Allocation Board is hereby constituted with K Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT-Rourkela (Odisha) as the Chairperson of the CSAB – 2023."

The CSAB supervises the seat allocation process for the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur (IIEST Shibpur) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) as per the JEE Main Exam scores. The board also conducts the process of allocating seats in several other engineering institutes.

NIT Rourkela will also overlook the issue of fixing the supernumerary seats for girls for the academic year 2023. This new action is taken up to ensure the balanced representation of girls in all engineering Institutions. As per the notice, it should be not lower than 20 per cent in 2023.

Further in the notification, the ministry has informed that to meet the required expenses of CSAB 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will transfer 10 per cent of the application fee collected for the conduct of JEE (Main) 2023 to CSAB 2023 (NIT, Rourkela) in a single instalment before the seat allocation process begins.

Umamaheshwar Rao, in February 2022, was appointed as the new director of NIT Rourkela after succeeding professor Simanchalo Panigrahi.

Prior to NIT Rourkela, Umamaheshwar Rao was serving as the Director of the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK). Before joining NIT Rourkela, he was also a recognised faculty member for almost three decades at IIT Kharagpur.

