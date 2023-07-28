NIT Rourkela Records 100% Placements, 8 Students Get Rs 52.8 Lakh Package

In the academic year 2022-23, the students at NIT Rourkela achieved a remarkable feat by receiving the highest number of job offers during campus placements. The institute received a total of 1,534 job offers from over 330 companies and more than 95% of students in the flagship B. Tech programme secured placements, as stated in an official release.

TCS emerged as the top recruiter at NIT Rourkela with 84 job offers, closely followed by Shell with 62 offers and PwC with 45 offers. Additionally, the Landmark Group extended 3 international offers.

Impressively, 24 students secured packages exceeding Rs 50 LPA, with the highest offer being Rs 52.89 LPA for eight of them. The institute experienced a significant surge in job offers across various sectors, resulting in an overall average CTC increase from Rs 11.15 LPA in 2021-2022 to Rs 12.95 LPA in 2022-2023, representing a growth of over 16%. The average CTC for B.Tech students reached Rs 14.22 LPA during the same period.

In the academic year 2022-23, the Computer Science Department at NIT Rourkela achieved an impressive average CTC of Rs 21.87 LPA. Similarly, the Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering department secured an average CTC of Rs 18.12 LPA, while the Electronics and Communication department recorded an average CTC of Rs 17.97 LPA. The Electrical Department also performed well with an average CTC of Rs 14.55 LPA. These figures demonstrate the strong demand for graduates from these departments in the job market.

During the 2022-23 academic year, NIT Rourkela witnessed a total of 1,474 students registering for placements across various streams of study. Notably, over 80% of the students from the Integrated M.Sc. course secured placements, marking a substantial 51% increase in offers compared to the previous session. Overall, the institute achieved an impressive placement record of 88% across all branches, reflecting the success of the placement season and the bright prospects for its graduates.

In the 2022-23 placement season at NIT Rourkela, the Software and IT Services sector emerged as the top recruiter, accounting for 31.1% of the total recruitments. Prominent companies like Microsoft, Amazon, AWS, Hotstar, and SAP Labs were among the major recruiters in this sector. Following closely, Core Engineering secured 26.8% of the placements, with companies like Shell, Schlumberger, ExxonMobil, TATA Steel, and John Deere offering opportunities to students.

The Analytics and Consulting sector also played a significant role, contributing 15.3% of the total placements. Companies like Deloitte, PwC, Decimal point analytics, O9 Solutions, and Kantar were actively involved in recruiting students.