NIT Rourkela Records Highest Job Offers in an Academic Year, Highest Package Rs 52.89 LPA

The National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) received the highest number of job offers during campus placements in an academic year, it said. A total of 1534 job offers were received from more than 330 companies during the campus placements process reaching a breakthrough as more than 95 per cent of students from the flagship BTech programme were placed, the institute added.

As many as 24 students secured a package of more than Rs 50 LPA out of which eight got the offer with the highest package of Rs 52.89 LPA. The average (overall) CTC jumped from Rs 11.15 LPA in 2021-2022 to Rs 12.95 LPA in 2022-2023, achieving an increase of more than 16 per cent, the NIT said. The average CTC of BTech for the year is Rs 14.22 LPA.

The Computer Science Department recorded an average CTC of Rs 21.87 LPA. The average CTC of Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering is Rs 18.12 LPA. The average CTC for Electronics and Communication is Rs 17.97 LPA and Electrical Department stands with an average of Rs 14.55 LPA.

“Branches like B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, and Ceramic Engineering as well as dual degree in Mining Engineering and Ceramic Engineering recorded 100 per cent placement of registered students," the institute said.