Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » NIT Silchar Invites Applications To Fill 109 Non-teaching Posts

NIT Silchar Invites Applications To Fill 109 Non-teaching Posts

General and OBC candidates have to pay Rs 1,000 as application fee, and those belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories have to pay Rs 500.

Advertisement

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 15:27 IST

Delhi, India

The last date to apply is July 17.
The last date to apply is July 17.

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar, Assam, is inviting job applications for 109 non-teaching posts and today, which is July 17, is the last date to apply. The official notice was released by NIT on July 7 and interested candidates can apply on the official website https://recruitment.nits.ac.in/

Application fees:

Applicants filling out the application form are required to pay Rs 1,000, falling under the categories of general and Other backward Classes (OBC). Candidates belonging to the categories of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or PwD are required to pay Rs 500, which is directly payable through online payment at the SB Collect portal or State Bank of India through https://www.onlinesbi.com/

Vacancy:

Advertisement

NIT released a total of 109 non-teaching post vacancies, which are categorised for different posts and are as follows:

Registrar: 1

Librarian: 1

Assistant registrar - 2

Technical Officer: 1

Technical Assistant: 23

Junior Engineer: 6

SAS Assistant 2

Superintendent: 7

Senior Technician: 14

Senior Assistant: 8

Technician: 28

Stenographer: 1

Junior Assistant: 15

Age limit:

The age limit for applicants applying for jobs at NIT is different for different posts. They are as follows:

Registrar: 56 years

Librarian: 56 years

Assistant Registrar: 35 years

Technical Officer: 35 years

Technical Assistant: 30 years

Junior Engineer: 30 years

SAS Assistant: 30 years

Superintendent: 30 years

Senior Technician: 33 years

Senior Assistant: 33 years

Technician: 27 years

Stenographer: 27 years

Junior Assistant: 27 years

Important Dates:

Opening date of Application: July 7, 2023

Closing date of Application: July 17, 2023

Education Qualification:

Candidates applying for the recruitment of NIT Silchar non-teaching recruitment are required to have a Master’s, Bachelor’s degree, or diploma in the respective discipline from any recognised university, which is mentioned for every post in detail in the official notification.

Pay scales:

Advertisement

Selected candidates will be getting salaries based on different pay levels according to their respective posts, as mentioned in the official notification.

Registrar- Level 14

Librarian -Level 14

Assistant Registrar-Level 10

Technical Officer-Level 10

Technical Assistant- Level 6

Junior Engineer- Level 6

SAS Assistant-Level 6

Superintendent- Level 6

Senior Technician- Level 4

Senior Assistant- Level 4

Technician- Level 3

Stenographer- Level 4

Junior Assistant- Level 3

top videos
  • Lara Dutta On Finding Love, New Film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' & Journey So Far | EXCLUSIVE
  • Taapsee's Dig At Bollywood | Reliance To Buy Alia's Venture? | Deepika's First Look From Project K
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Karan Johar’s Veiled Attack On Yodha's Clash With Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas Amuses Netizens
  • Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Paint Delhi Red With Their Chemistry For 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • Selection process:

    Candidates will be selected directly except for those applying for the posts of registrar and librarian, who will be recruited through the mode of deputation.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Education and Careers DeskA team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and informati...Read More

    first published: July 17, 2023, 15:27 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 15:27 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App