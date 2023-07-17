NIT Silchar Invites Applications To Fill 109 Non-teaching Posts

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar, Assam, is inviting job applications for 109 non-teaching posts and today, which is July 17, is the last date to apply. The official notice was released by NIT on July 7 and interested candidates can apply on the official website https://recruitment.nits.ac.in/

Application fees:

Applicants filling out the application form are required to pay Rs 1,000, falling under the categories of general and Other backward Classes (OBC). Candidates belonging to the categories of Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or PwD are required to pay Rs 500, which is directly payable through online payment at the SB Collect portal or State Bank of India through https://www.onlinesbi.com/

Vacancy:

NIT released a total of 109 non-teaching post vacancies, which are categorised for different posts and are as follows:

Registrar: 1

Librarian: 1

Assistant registrar - 2

Technical Officer: 1

Technical Assistant: 23

Junior Engineer: 6

SAS Assistant 2

Superintendent: 7

Senior Technician: 14

Senior Assistant: 8

Technician: 28

Stenographer: 1

Junior Assistant: 15

Age limit:

The age limit for applicants applying for jobs at NIT is different for different posts. They are as follows:

Registrar: 56 years

Librarian: 56 years

Assistant Registrar: 35 years

Technical Officer: 35 years

Technical Assistant: 30 years

Junior Engineer: 30 years

SAS Assistant: 30 years

Superintendent: 30 years

Senior Technician: 33 years

Senior Assistant: 33 years

Technician: 27 years

Stenographer: 27 years

Junior Assistant: 27 years

Important Dates:

Opening date of Application: July 7, 2023

Closing date of Application: July 17, 2023

Education Qualification:

Candidates applying for the recruitment of NIT Silchar non-teaching recruitment are required to have a Master’s, Bachelor’s degree, or diploma in the respective discipline from any recognised university, which is mentioned for every post in detail in the official notification.

Pay scales:

Selected candidates will be getting salaries based on different pay levels according to their respective posts, as mentioned in the official notification.

Registrar- Level 14

Librarian -Level 14

Assistant Registrar-Level 10

Technical Officer-Level 10

Technical Assistant- Level 6

Junior Engineer- Level 6

SAS Assistant-Level 6

Superintendent- Level 6

Senior Technician- Level 4

Senior Assistant- Level 4

Technician- Level 3

Stenographer- Level 4

Junior Assistant- Level 3