NIT To Jadavpur University, Know The Institutes Google Hires People From

Google is one of the prominent tech companies focused on internet-related services and products. These services include cloud computing, search engine, advertising technologies, software, and hardware. This company has a reputation to hire some of the brightest minds in the industry and the recruitment process is highly competitive. This article explores the top colleges from where Google recruits its employees.

Indian Institute of Technology- Google and other tech giants have been the top recruiters from IITs (Delhi, Bombay, Kharagpur, Kanpur, and Madras). However, IITs have seen a decline in the offers coming from America-based tech giants like Amazon, Meta, Twitter, and Google in the 2022-23 placement season.

The National Institute of Technology- NIT is considered to be the best technological institute after IIT and is another top college that Google recruits from. Two students of the institute NIT Surathkal were offered Google India’s highest salary package (Rs 34.1 lakh per annum) in 2018.

Birla Institute of Technology and Science- Many top companies come for placements in this highly reputed private institute. BITS Pilani is known for its engineering programs.

Delhi Technological University- Google hires employees from D.T.U, which was previously referred to as Delhi College of Engineering. Students were recruited from this university at whopping packages of Rs 93 Lakh and Rs 1.27 crore.

Delhi University- Google also provides employment to aspiring candidates from this university.

Jadavpur University- Google is again one of the top recruiters from this university as well. Jadavpur University dominated the headlines last year in 2022. Its student Bisakh Mondal had cracked the interviews with Google and Amazon. But he went for Facebook instead of these companies. “I thought choosing Facebook would be the best as the pay package offered by them was high," he told India Today.

Manipal Institute of Technology- Google also hires students from the Manipal Institute of Technology.

Anna University- Google also has a presence on the Anna University Campus and recruits candidates with strong technical skills. The employees also need to have creativity and problem-solving abilities for internships and full-time roles.