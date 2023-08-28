NLU Delhi 10th Convocation: 167 Students Conferred Degrees, 3 Journals Released

The National Law University (NLU) in Delhi held its tenth convocation ceremony on August 26, during which undergraduate and postgraduate students were conferred law degrees. At the convocation, five PhD degrees were also conferred. 167 students in all graduated from these academic programmes. As special guests of honour, Kailash Gahlot, Minister of Law, Justice, and Legislative Affairs, Government of NCT of Delhi, and Atishi, Minister of Finance, Planning, and Higher Education, both attended the event. The degrees were conferred by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi and Chancellor of NLU Delhi.

At the event, the National Law University of Delhi (NLU) released three journals: the Journal of National Law University Delhi (Faculty Journal), the Journal of Victimology and Victim Justice (a flagship journal of NLU Delhi), and the NLUD Journal of Legal Studies (Student’s Journal), as per a statement released by NLU.

The vice chancellor of the National Law University of Delhi, Professor GS Bajpai, remarked in his welcome address that the legal profession is more than simply a job and said, “Legal profession is not just a career. It is a calling to serve and make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and the community at large. The power of law lies not only in its ability to enforce rules but in its capacity to bring about positive changes."