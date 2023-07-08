NLUs Argue CLAT 2024 Cannot be in Regional Languages

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has informed the Delhi High Court that it is not possible to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 in Hindi and other regional languages. The Consortium stated that the syllabus as well as the test pattern for the exam scheduled to be conducted in December 2023 has already been announced and students are preparing accordingly.

“On the administrative side of the consortium, preparatory work of setting the paper/key, requisite contract of software technical support (OM) etc. began in the month of February 2023 itself and are now in advanced stage of completion. Hence, the option for other scheduled options of language is a near impossibility for the 21 CLAT to be held in December 2023." the affidavit filed by the Consortium reads.

National Law Universities argued that the CLAT examination should not be compared with other qualifying and entrance examinations like UPSC, IIT-JEE, and NEET. NLU said that the above-mentioned examinations are conducted on a much larger scale compared to CLAT. Even after that, these examinations are not held in all the regional languages enumerated in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.