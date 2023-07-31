NMAT by GMAC Application Begins Tomorrow, Number of B-Schools Participating Increases

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) will begin the registrations for the NMAT exam tomorrow, August 1. Candidates can log on to mba.com/exams/nmat to register for the exam. They have been advised to register at the earliest as limited slots are available to take the online proctored exam. Candidates can choose the exam mode, date, time, and location of the exam while applying for the exam. The NMAT by GMAC exam also enables candidates to apply to global schools in India, the Philippines, South Africa, Nigeria, and Morocco.

NMAT by GMAC exam enables candidates to apply to several business schools with the test score. As per the official notice, the number of institutions accepting the NMAT by GMAC exam has increased this year. SP Jain Institute of Management and Research, TA Pai Management Institute, Flame University, Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law, Punjab will be accepting the NMAT by GMAC score from this year onwards.

