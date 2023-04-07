NMC Approves Opening Of A Medical College In Kalahandi

The National Medical Commission has approved the opening of a Government Medical College in Odisha’s Kalahandi district headquarters town with 100 MBBS seats from the academic session 2023-24.

Basant Pradhan Principal/ Dean of Kalahandi Medical College said the construction work of the academic and administrative block, hostels and staff quarters for the medical college at Bhangabari in Bhawanipatna town with an investment of Rs 200 crore has been completed.

However, the construction of the teaching hospital building inside the college campus with an estimate of Rs 206 crore is underway.

The Bhawanipatna government hospital will function as a teaching hospital for the medical college.

Advertisement

Health and Family Welfare Secretary Shalini Pandit said the institution would fulfil the long-standing aspirations of the people of Kalahandi district. The college would have 100 intake capacity in MBBS from the academic session 2023-24.

Read all the Latest Education News here