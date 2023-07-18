Trends :Delhi SchoolsCUET UGAP RGUKT IIIT ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
NMC Cancels NExT Mock Exam; Candidates To Get Refund

The National Medical Council has deferred the NExT mock exam scheduled for July 28 as advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The application fees of the students will be refunded

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 14:28 IST

New Delhi, India

The announcement of the National Medical Council comes after protests from several medical colleges as well as medical and student bodies (Representative Image)
The National Medical Council cancelled the National Exit Test (NExT) mock exam. The assessment was scheduled for July 28 and students have also registered themselves for the mock exam with application fees. As assured by authorities, candidates will also get refund of the registration amount they paid to complete the NExT mock exam. Candidates from the General or OBC category had to pay a Rs 2,000 application fees, while those from the SC, ST, and EWS categories had to register by paying a Rs 1,000 registration fee in order to take the NExT mock exam.

Candidates that identify as PwBD were excluded from paying the application fee. Students and physicians had criticized the commission for charging for mock exams. On the recommendation of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the NExT exam had previously been postponed by NMC until further notice on July 13. The purpose of the practice test was to provide the students some ideas of the actual NExT exam.

Step 1 of the National Exit Test is a theory and computer based and while step 2 will be used to administer the AIIMS NExT exam in 2023. NExT step 2 will include practicals and clinical examination. The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) PG will replace by NExT for admission to postgraduate programs and for the practice of medicine in the country. NExT will start with the 2024 graduating class and be required of all MBBS undergraduate students henceforth.

    • The National Exit Test (NExT) is deferred till further notice on the advice of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the National Medical Commission (NMC) announced. The notification from the NMC mentioned “All the stakeholders are hereby informed that the National Exit Test (NEXT) examination is deferred on the advice of the Ministry, dated 11.07.2023, till further directions from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare,".

    The announcement of the National Medical Council comes after protests from several medical colleges as well as medical and student bodies such as the Indian Medical Association (IMA) that demanded the new exam be repealed immediately. Soon after NMC released the notice, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) thanked the commission for its decision.

