Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Home » education-career » NMC Proposes Common Counselling for Admissions to Graduate Courses Across India

NMC Proposes Common Counselling for Admissions to Graduate Courses Across India

These new Regulations are called Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 or GMER-23

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 17:45 IST

New Delhi, India

Counselling shall entirely be based on the seat matrix provided by NMC (Representative image)
Counselling shall entirely be based on the seat matrix provided by NMC (Representative image)

The National Medical Commission in its new regulations has proposed a common counselling for admissions to graduate courses at all medical institutions in the country on the basis of the NEET-UG merit list.

These new Regulations are called Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023 or GMER-23.

"Without prejudice to anything stated in the present Regulations or other NMC Regulations, there shall be common counselling for admission to graduate courses in medicine for all Medical Institutions in India based on the merit list of the NEET-UG," the NMC in a gazette notification on June 2 said.

Counselling shall entirely be based on the seat matrix provided by NMC, provided the common counselling may have multiple rounds as may be necessary, it stated.

Advertisement

The Under-Graduate Medical Education Board (UGMEB) shall publish guidelines for the conduct of common counselling, and the designated authority under section 17 below shall conduct the counselling in conformity with the published guidelines.

top videos
  • Parineeti Chopra & Fiance Raghav Chadha To Opt For Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Venue For D-Day?
  • Kajol Returns To Instagram Hours After Bidding Goodbye; Fans Call Out Her 'Poor' Marketing Gimmick
  • Kiara Promotes SPKK With Sid's Mom By Her Side | Ranbir Schools A Pap | Tejasswi Prakash's Birthday
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Fans Create Guinness World Record For Most People Performing His Iconic Pose
  • Ranbir's Animal Pre-Teaser Out | Priyanka Chopra's Desi Baby | Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Mehendi

    • The government will appoint a designated authority for the counselling and decide and notify its agency and method for all undergraduate seats.

    No medical institute shall admit any candidate to the Graduate Medical Education (GME) course in contravention of these regulations, the regulations stated.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    first published: June 10, 2023, 17:45 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 17:45 IST
    Read More