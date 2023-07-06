NMC Tells Health Ministry About Infrastructure Deficiencies At Lady Hardinge Medical College to Train MBBS Students

The National Medical Commission has informed the Union health ministry that the Centre-run Lady Hardinge Medical College lacks infrastructure facilities to train MBBS students under several parameters which is in violation of the Commission’s rules and regulations.

A letter in this regard was sent by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to the ministry on June 27. This communication was in response to the ministry’s query regarding the Commission issuing a show cause notice to the college in 2022 for stoppage of admissions over non-compliance of deficiencies pointed out by the erstwhile MCI in its assessment conducted in 2008.

“Since the denial/postponement of assessment by Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) is violative to the statutory provisions as contained in ’Establishment of Medical College Regulations 1999’ of obtaining the continuance of recognition within a period of five years, a show cause notice was given by NMC in 2022," the Commission said.

“Being found deficient at various parameters, the college authority was requested to submit the compliance after rectification of the deficiencies. The last compliance submitted by the college was in March, 2009," the letter said. Meanwhile, the NMC said MBBS seats were increased from 150 to 200 at LHMC from the academic year 2011-12 in order to implement OBC reservation. Thereafter, inspections were scheduled from time to time by MCI (Medical Council of India) for verification of facilities of CoR at LHMC, but the college did not allow/agree for conduct of these assessments till date, the letter stated.

“Most of the communications of Council/Commission addressed to LHMC remained unresponsive despite pursuance," it pointed out.

Thereafter, in the academic session 2019-20, LHMC was further permitted to take admission from 200 to 240 MBBS seats annually for implementation of EWS quota in educational institutions. “It may clearly be seen that the number of MBBS seats has been doubled in the last decade, but no assessment has been done to verify the facilities available at the medical college and its associated hospital," the NMC said.

The NMC’s letter to the health ministry also highlighted that the Commission has been constituted for development/regulation of all aspects relating to medical education, medical profession and medical institutions, and to promote qualitative improvement of medical education in the country in relation to planned quantitative growth. “Clause 8 of the Establishment of Medical College Regulations, 1999, which is reproduced as under: (2) the recognition granted to an undergraduate course for award of MBBS degree shall be for a maximum period of three years, upon which it shall have to be renewed (3) the procedure for renewal of recognition shall he same as applicable for the award of (4) failure to seek timely renewal of recognition shall invariably rent in stoppage of admissions to the concerned undergraduate course of MBBS at the said institute," it said.